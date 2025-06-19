Seth Rollins to cause major betrayal within his group due to his own actions? Exploring the possibility

An interesting scenario almost played out in the WWE King of the Ring Tournament thanks to Seth Rollins. Two members of his stable, namely Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, were involved in the tournament and could have potentially met in the final.

Of course, that didn't end up playing out as Bron Breakker failed to advance in the opening round, and Bronson Reed also lost. Still, Seth Rollins could have put the wheels in motion for a possible betrayal within the WWE stable if Breakker or Reed wanted singles success.

In theory, The Visionary should not have allowed both men to enter the tournament. Both being strong contenders, it was possible for the duo to have advanced from their respective qualifiers. Knowing that only one can win the King of the Ring crown, it would immediately have created a sense of tension within the group.

Trending

Expand Tweet

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

Interestingly, both Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker wanted to win the tournament and go on to challenge for the World Heavyweight Title at SummerSlam. However, just because they both failed to advance doesn't mean those aspirations have ceased to exist.

Instead, both men, now bitter about losing, could want to advance their careers more than ever. And thanks to Rollins' own actions, either star, if not both, could end up betraying Seth Rollins. Especially if The Visionary's next goal of becoming World champion becomes a reality soon.

It must be noted that while the above angle could very well play out, for now, it is just speculation.

Seth Rollins needs to juggle both men's ambitions with his own, or he'll end up being betrayed

Seth Rollins is the current Mr. MITB. He won the briefcase at Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, thanks in large part to the help of both Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Rollins hasn't been shy about his goal and intends to win a World Title soon. With the power of the briefcase, that victory could come at any time.

However, therein lies the problem. If Seth Rollins wins the title that both Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker have made it clear they want, The Visionary would become a prime target for both ruthless and cutthroat stars. Needless to say, that could lead to a betrayal.

Expand Tweet

Rollins will need to manage the next few months very carefully. If he can find a way to navigate both men's individual ambitions properly, they are powerful allies. With that being said, there is a constant looming threat of betrayal as long as all three men want the same prize. Only time will tell how things play out.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More