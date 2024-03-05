Seth Rollins to compete on both nights of WrestleMania 40? Analyzing potential RAW clue

Since winning the World Heavyweight Championship, Seth Rollins has been one of the most active champions. Constantly defending his title, Rollins never shied away from having a busy schedule. But, the major roadblock to this busy schedule came when The Visionary suffered a knee injury against Jinder Mahal on RAW Day 1.

However, Seth Rollins is now set to put the injury behind him as he announced he is medically cleared for WrestleMania. At The Show of Shows, Rollins is scheduled to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre. However, he could compete on both nights of the show.

If Cody Rhodes and Rollins accept The Rock's challenge of facing him and Roman Reigns on Night One of WrestleMania 40, Rollins could end up competing on both nights. This is something Drew McIntyre can capitalize on as he can interfere in the match and look to weaken Rollins before their match, which will presumably be on Night Two.

Expand Tweet

While the angle is speculative, there is always a possibility of something like this taking place. If superstars like Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes compete on both nights at WrestleMania 40, then one can only imagine the reactions their matches will get.

Wrestling veteran enjoyed watching Seth Rollins get insulted by WWE legend

On the latest episode of SmackDown, The Rock cut a long promo in which he discussed several things. From challenging Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes to a tag team match to acknowledging Roman Reigns, the former world champion delivered a memorable segment.

However, the one aspect of his promo that many fans enjoyed was the insults he directed towards Rollins. One notable wrestling personality who enjoyed the same is Dutch Mantell. During an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell spoke about how The Rock's insult was apt for The Visionary. He said:

"I loved his description of Seth Rollins. When he called him a midget emoji, what did he call him? It was great. The clown emoji, that was great!" [From 11:33 onwards]

You can check out what Dutch Mantell said in the video below:

Until now, the build-up to a potential match between Rollins and Cody Rhodes vs The Rock and Roman Reigns is taking great shape. While Rollins and Rhodes are yet to accept the challenge, they most likely will when they make an appearance on SmackDown this week.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!