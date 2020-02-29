Seth Rollins criticises Goldberg's win over The Fiend Bray Wyatt at WWE Super ShowDown

Goldberg's win at Super ShowDown was duly noted by Rollins

Say what you like about the finish to this week's epic WWE Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia - whether you liked it or didn't, the night got people talking!

No match got more tongues wagging or fingers Tweeting than the WWE Universal Championship match between The Fiend Bray Wyatt and Goldberg.

After a dominant run that saw him take out Seth Rollins, Daniel Bryan, Finn Balor and countless others, Wyatt's Fiend character saw the 32-year-old firmly established as an unbeatable, unbreakable, unstoppable force in WWE - and Universal Champion no less.

So with such a build, it was to the surprise of some fans that Goldberg was given the nod to pick up the win in just three minutes in Saudi Arabia, to win the title for the second time, and leave the Fiend's incredible run in tatters.

Fans who've felt disappointed with the finish lamented the fact that Goldberg, a part-time Superstar in WWE, managed to polish off Wyatt with a Jackhammer, given that so many stars who'd gone before him had failed to do so, despite unleashing the very best weapons in their arsenal.

One such Superstar was Rollins who, despite a concerted effort, was one of a number of RAW and SmackDown stars unable to stop the Wyatt Juggernaut - The Fiend capturing the gold from him, ironically enough in Saudi Arabia back in October.

It is perhaps no surprise, then, that Rollins himself couldn't resist what could be interpreted as a sly little dig at the finish of the Goldberg match, simply Tweeting:

If only I had pulled out the Jackhammer... — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 28, 2020

Rollins, of course, hasn't gone on to do too badly since his defeat at the hands of The Fiend, he's currently co-holder of the RAW tag team titles alongside Murphy. One must wonder just how the Fiend's character will respond after an equally crushing set-back.