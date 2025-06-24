Seth Rollins to defend the Money in the Bank briefcase against returning top WWE Superstar? Chances explored

Seth Rollins won the 2025 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, defeating five other superstars in an intense bout at the namesake PLE earlier this month. The Visionary secured the coveted contract for the second time in his career. However, Seth's stint as Mr. MITB could be hanging by a thread, as he may be forced to defend the briefcase against LA Knight at Night of Champions.

Knight has been feuding with Seth Rollins and his faction ever since the heels attacked the fan favorite on the go-home edition of SmackDown ahead of Money in the Bank. The feud continued during the King of the Ring Tournament, with The Megastar costing Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed their respective qualifying matches, only to suffer the same fate at the hands of the heels.

Following this, Knight locked horns with The Aus-zilla on last week's edition of the blue brand's show. The former United States Champion secured the victory via disqualification after Breakker got involved. Reed and The Unpredictable Badass viciously attacked The Megastar after the match. The Australian hit Knight with multiple Tsunamis from the top rope, leaving the 42-year-old in immense pain.

On last night's RAW, Michael Cole announced that Knight would be out of action indefinitely due to multiple injuries. Interestingly, during Seth Rollins' promo earlier that night, he said that the former United States Champion got what he deserved. However, it must be noted that Knight's injury is seemingly a work to further the storyline, something that the creative team has done several times in the past. Hence, he could make a shocking return this Friday on SmackDown and challenge The Visionary for the Men's MITB briefcase at Night of Champions.

However, this angle is merely speculative, and the chances of it happening are unlikely, given that Triple H and Co. have already booked six matches for the Riyadh PLE.

Roman Reigns to return and cost Seth Rollins a potential MITB cash-in at WWE Night of Champions?

John Cena is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against CM Punk at Night of Champions in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this Saturday. After The Cenation Leader potentially retains his gold, Seth Rollins may attempt to cash in his MITB contract on The Unseen 17.

However, in a shocking turn of events, Roman Reigns may return and cost The Architect, exacting revenge on his former Shield ''brother.'' The OTC has been absent since RAW after WrestleMania 41, where he suffered a vicious assault at the hands of Seth and Bron Breakker.

Following this, WWE could book a blockbuster singles match between the bitter rivals for SummerSlam 2025. With Paul Heyman now on Seth's side, fans will love to see the iconic rivals lock horns again at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

While the above scenario may sound promising, it is mere conjecture at this point. Only time will reveal what happens at Night of Champions.

