Seth Rollins will defend his WWE United States Championship in a triple threat match against Bobby Lashley and Matt Riddle on next week's Monday Night RAW.

The Visionary captured the title for the second time in his career on the season premiere of the red brand by defeating The All Mighty. The latter wasn't at a hundred percent, as a returning Brock Lesnar attacked him before the match started. The two powerhouses are scheduled to collide at WWE Crown Jewel this Saturday.

Mohegan Sun Arena, the venue for next week's RAW, is advertising the triple threat match for the United States Championship for the upcoming show.

No other matches have been advertised yet. However, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Kevin Owens, Johnny Gargano, Austin Theory, and Damage CTRL are slated to be on the show.

Seth Rollins made history after winning his first United States Championship

In 2015, The Visionary cashed in his Money in the Bank contract at WrestleMania to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. At SummerSlam that year, he defeated then-champion John Cena in a 'Winner Takes All' match to win the United States Title.

The victory made him the first person to hold both belts simultaneously. However, his reign didn't last very long as he dropped the title back to The Cenation Leader several weeks later.

Seth Rollins is currently involved in a storyline with Mustafa Ali. There's a high chance they will collide for the US Title at an upcoming event.

The Visionary is one of the top stars in the wrestling business today, and he's had an impressive run so far. It'll be interesting to see what he does next on the red brand.

Who do you think will defeat Seth Rollins for the US Title? Sound off in the comments below!

Can Paul Heyman be trusted? We asked one of the original Bloodline members. Check it out here.

Poll : 0 votes