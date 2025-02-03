Seth Rollins to destroy major name, top star advances? - 4 finishes for CM Punk vs. Sami Zayn on WWE RAW

WWE fans are freaking out on social media thanks to a major bombshell dropped by RAW General Manager Adam Pearce. The authority figure revealed two major matches will be taking place on the red brand tonight.

In a Saturday Night's Main Event rematch, Liv Morgan will be going one-on-one with IYO SKY. Additionally, CM Punk and Sami Zayn, two extremely popular fan favorites, will clash during tonight's big show.

Notably, both bouts are for a spot in the Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber Matches. For Punk and Sami in particular, this means that the winner will be joining John Cena at Elimination Chamber Toronto to crown a number one contender for a world title at WrestleMania.

This article will take a look at a handful of possible finishes for CM Punk and Sami Zayn's impending bout. This includes a brutal assault from a former World Champion, revenge for a perceived slight, and more.

Below are four finishes for CM Punk vs. Sami Zayn on WWE RAW tonight.

#4. CM Punk could get a huge win via pinfall

CM Punk is a legend. The former WWE Champion was seemingly done with the sports entertainment juggernaut forever a decade ago, but he is back and seemingly happier than ever with the company.

The Straight Edge Superstar has been on a roll in WWE. He ultimately defeated Drew McIntyre in their rivalry, which culminated at Bad Blood 2024. He then defeated Seth Rollins in a singles match on the RAW Netflix premiere.

Punk might keep that momentum up on RAW tonight. If he manages to nail Sami with a Go 2 Sleep, the former Intercontinental Champion will be unable to kick out, and Punk will get a pinfall victory. The GTS defeats nearly everyone.

#3. Sami Zayn could advance to Elimination Chamber in Canada

Sami Zayn is one of the most beloved superstars in WWE history. Fans have a natural respect and admiration for him, which is not too different from past connections with the likes of Bret Hart, Daniel Bryan, and Mick Foley. He is just naturally likable and someone for whom fans want to root.

Unlike Punk, Sami hasn't quite been on the roll of a lifetime. He lost a feud with Bron Breakker last year and has been repeatedly made into a victim by Drew McIntyre. Despite that, the WWE star pushes forward.

Sami's underdog mentality and heart could lead him to a win tonight. He could nail Punk with the Helluva Kick, to the surprise of many, and pick up a pinfall victory. From there, he could return to his home country of Canada and compete in the Elimination Chamber Match.

#2. Kevin Owens could punish Sami Zayn for not helping him at Royal Rumble

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble featured a brutal Ladder Match. Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens battled over the Undisputed WWE Championship, and it was both bloody and absurdly physical. In the end, The Prizefighter lost the bout.

This could mean bad things for Sami Zayn. A few weeks ago, Kevin Owens approached his "best friend" and tried to manipulate Zayn. He wanted Sami to help him win the Undisputed title. Sami ultimately didn't do that, despite checking on Kevin to make sure he was okay.

Kevin could hold Sami accountable and wish to punish him. As a result, Owens could show up on RAW and shockingly cost Zayn the victory. This wouldn't be to help Punk, as Kevin despises The Second City Saint, but it would simply be what Kevin would feel is proper revenge for Sami "slighting" him by not helping at Royal Rumble.

#1. Seth Rollins could cost CM Punk the win and brutalize him on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins is another very popular WWE star, but he has had a lot of anger lately. The Visionary has been on a warpath against the likes of CM Punk and Roman Reigns, even having issues with Sami Zayn recently.

When it comes to Punk in particular, Seth despises The Voice of the Voiceless. He is furious that he lost to Punk on WWE RAW last month, and while he's likely pleased Punk didn't win in the 2025 Royal Rumble Match, he is probably angry he wasn't the one who dumped Punk out officially.

Beyond that, Seth has made it clear that since he lost to Punk, his goal is to make sure Punk doesn't live his dream of headlining WrestleMania. As a result, he might show up and Stomp CM Punk behind the referee's back to cost him the win. From there, Seth could brutally assault his rival, perhaps even leaving him a bloody pulp. This would mean Rollins has laid out Roman and CM Punk in a matter of days.

