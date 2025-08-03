Seth Rollins to drop his WWE World Heavyweight Championship to 42-year-old star on RAW? Exploring the possibility

Seth Rollins just pulled off the ruse of the century at SummerSlam Night One and walked out as the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion. In the main event, CM Punk managed to get the best of The Ring General and captured his first World Title since returning to WWE in November 2023.However, The Second City Saint's moment was cut short by his arch-nemesis, Seth Rollins, who executed his plan to perfection by successfully cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on an already beaten down Punk. That said, The Architect's reign may get cut short as well, courtesy of LA Knight, who holds a pinfall victory over Rollins.Until SummerSlam, Seth Rollins had been out injured due to an injury he suffered at Saturday Night's Main Event XL during a singles match against LA Knight. The Visionary seemingly tweaked his right knee while performing a springboard moonsault. It appeared that Rollins could no longer continue to compete, leading to an abrupt end to the bout with Knight hitting the BFT and pinning Rollins.Despite defeating a veteran like Seth Rollins last month, the former United States Champion did not secure a spot on the SummerSlam card. The Megastar recently liked a comment about it on Instagram, expressing frustration with his booking. The Triple H-led creative team may rectify the situation caused by Knight's omission from The Biggest Party of the Summer by making him Rollins' first challenger.On the RAW after SummerSlam, Knight may interrupt Seth Rollins' celebration and remind him of their encounter at Saturday Night's Main Event XL. The Megastar never shies away from displaying his loud-mouthed attitude every chance he gets, and the same could get him a World Heavyweight Championship match against The Visionary on the upcoming edition of the red brand.If the match is made official, LA Knight could shock the world and dethrone The Visionary as the World Heavyweight Champion, ending the latter's reign at just 2 days. CM Punk could make his presence felt and distract The Architect, allowing The Megastar to pick up another victory over the 39-year-old.Fans have been clamoring for Knight to receive more opportunities, and the Triple H-led creative team may finally listen. That said, it is just speculation for now.Triple H discusses the rivalry between Seth Rollins and CM PunkSeth Rollins has been at odds with CM Punk since the latter's return to the Stamford-based promotion at Survivor Series 2023. The Visionary has vowed to prevent Punk from ever winning a World Title in WWE. Rollins' hatred runs so deep that he, along with his crew, flew all the way to Saudi Arabia to cost The Second City Saint a potential Undisputed Title victory against John Cena at Night of Champions 2025.The Architect remained true to his promise once again at SummerSlam, interrupting Punk's emotional celebration and defeating him for the World Heavyweight Championship by cashing in the MITB contract.During the SummerSlam Post-Show, WWE CCO Triple H discussed the heated rivalry between the two stars. The Game believed the feud was far from over, especially after what went down at SummerSlam.It's his passion for this business that drives his hatred, his unforgiveness of CM Punk. CM Punk wronged the one thing that Seth Rollins cares about, the WWE, and he will never forgive him about [sic] that. He cannot go past it. I feel they are destined to do that until one of them is done,&quot; Triple H told journalists during the post-show. It will be interesting to see how CM Punk reacts to the events at SummerSlam 2025 on the upcoming episode of RAW.