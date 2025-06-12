Seth Rollins to face fan-favorite WWE star in a first-ever match at Night of Champions? Exploring the potential

Seth Rollins has been riding on the edge of a lightning bolt since forming his dominant faction on RAW. The Visionary won the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase last weekend and is now truly on a pedestal. WWE's upcoming premium live event is set to be Night of Champions, and there are rumors that he will be part of a big match.

The Architect may face LA Knight in a first-ever singles match at the upcoming spectacle in Saudi Arabia. The speculation comes after a recent report by Corey Hayes, which indicated that The Megastar is slated for a feud with Rollins heading into Night of Champions. What added more weight to those rumors is what happened this week on RAW.

In a shocking turn of events, LA Knight cost Bron Breakker the King of the Ring Tournament by attacking him during a Fatal Four-Way match. This is a clear indication that the 42-year-old has unfinished business with Seth Rollins and Co. after what they did to him. Well, this can eventually lead to a full-fledged feud between Knight and Rollins.

Trending

Night of Champions is set to take place in Saudi Arabia, and this match would be perfect to add star power to the show. LA Knight is one of the biggest babyfaces on the roster and a huge fan favorite, while Rollins is currently a vicious heel. Therefore, WWE could pit the two against each other in an intriguing bout at the upcoming spectacle.

WWE failed to hide these secrets - Check them out!

Fans have been clamoring for The Megastar to receive a major push. LA Knight failing to win the Money in the Bank Ladder Match has upset a lot of fans. However, a feud with Seth Rollins could immediately put him in the spotlight. It could kickstart his rise to the main event scene.

Expand Tweet

Seth Rollins to cost LA Knight his King our the Ring Tournament match?

Ever since joining forces with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, Seth Rollins has become a force to be reckoned with. At this point, poking your nose in his business is tantamount to signing a death warrant. Well, LA Knight seems to have made that mistake by costing Breakker his KOTR Tournament match on RAW.

There is a good possibility that The Megastar would face repercussions for his actions. Knight is set to compete in a Fatal Four-Way match against Randy Orton, Aleister Black, and Carmelo Hayes this week on SmackDown in the King of the Ring Tournament.

Seth Rollins and Co. could invade this match and cost LA Knight his big opportunity. Not only that, the heel faction could unleash a merciless attack on the former United States Champion. They could make The Defiant One pay for what he did on RAW this week.

This could eventually set the stage for the rumored match between Knight and Rollins. However, it is only speculation, and it remains to be seen what happens on SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More

Mick Foley to retire in AEW? More details HERE!