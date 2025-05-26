Seth Rollins to find shocking ally on WWE RAW? Exploring twist involving Judgment Day

With the conclusion of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event 39, Triple H’s creative team has started creating the lineup for the upcoming Money in the Bank PLE.
Tonight’s edition of RAW will continue the build-up, as two major Triple Threat qualifier bouts have been announced for the MITB ladder match. Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, and Sami Zayn are set to lock horns for a chance to compete in the traditional Money in the Bank 2025 contest.
Things are bound to get chaotic, and some major interferences can be expected on each side. The Judgment Day will likely be out there to help Balor, while Rollins’ heel crew will probably try to assist the former champion as well. Meanwhile, Sami Zayn could have Punk watch his back to see that he is getting a fair chance. There is a massive chance Seth Rollins could use his in-ring IQ and try to snatch a win. In a shocking turn of events, JD McDonagh could take out Sami Zayn to help Finn Balor, and inadvertently, Seth Rollins as well.
Rollins might gain a momentary ally in McDonagh, who is also a heel, and the two could ensure that Zayn is taken out of the match by working together. However, Rollins could execute a perfect game plan, capitalizing on the moment, and take Balor out and pin Zayn to punch his ticket to MITB. It seems unlikely that The Irish Ace will betray Balor to side with Rollins, meaning that their partnership will likely be short-lived on RAW.
The angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed
Former WWE Champion calls Seth Rollins the GOAT over John Cena
While speaking in an interview with Good Morning Football, former champion The Miz shared his thoughts on WWE's GOATs, where he ranked Seth Rollins over the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion, John Cena. Furthermore, the A-Lister stated that Rollins is naturally gifted.
“A lot of people call John Cena the greatest of all time, but I think when Seth Rollins is done in WWE and professional wrestling, we'll be talking about his name as the greatest of all time. Because mentally, physically, he has all the gifts to become that person," Miz said.
It will be interesting to see how the Triple Threat bout between Rollins, Zayn, and Balor unfolds on Monday Night RAW.