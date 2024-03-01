Seth Rollins' former ally to turn against him in massive plot twist on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

Seth Rollins is being advertised for the March 8, 2024, episode of SmackDown. The Visionary is expected to join Cody Rhodes against The Bloodline on the Road to WrestleMania XL. Let’s explore a possible swerve that could come the current World Heavyweight Champion’s way next Friday.

Next week’s episode of SmackDown might feature a segment between Rollins and his former ally Carmelo Hayes. With Melo playing a heel character on NXT, he could ditch his babyface persona on the main roster by chasing after Rollins and his World Heavyweight Championship on the Road to WrestleMania XL.

Triple H could book a filler feud between the two men, provided Seth Rollins is medically cleared to compete by then. The Visionary did say on The Grayson Waller Effect at Elimination Chamber: Perth that he was days away from being medically cleared to compete.

For those unaware, Rollins injured himself during his World Heavyweight Championship match against Jinder Mahal nearly two months ago on RAW. The Visionary suffered a Grade 2 MCL tear and partially torn meniscus in his left knee during the January 15, 2024, contest.

WWE may save Seth Rollins' in-ring return for WrestleMania XL

With WrestleMania XL more than a month away, WWE could be looking to save Seth Rollins’ in-ring comeback for The Show of Shows. The Stamford-based company would probably not want to risk another injury to the current World Heavyweight Champion by having him compete in matches on weekly television.

Rollins is scheduled to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania XL. Both men had previously faced each other for the title at Crown Jewel 2023 and RAW: Day 1 2024. The Scottish Warrior fell short of capturing the title on both occasions.

Drew is set to face Jey Uso on RAW next week. It remains to be seen which of the two stars comes out as the winner on the Road to WrestleMania XL.

Do you think Carmelo Hayes would go after The Visionary's title? Sound off in the comments section below!

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE