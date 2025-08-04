Seth Rollins' former tag team partner from 12 years ago to challenge him for his title? Exploring WWE RAW possibility

Seth Rollins made a shocking return to WWE at SummerSlam 2025 after being off programming for three weeks. The Visionary seemingly sustained a knee injury last month at Saturday Night's Main Event XL during his match against LA Knight, and had been sidelined since then.

In the main event of SummerSlam Night One, CM Punk squared off against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. After a hard-hitting battle, The Second City Saint finally defeated The Ring General to win the title. Sadly, his moment of glory was short-lived due to Seth Rollins' MITB cash-in.

While Punk celebrated his victory over Gunther, The Architect returned, accompanied by Paul Heyman and his faction, and cashed in the contract on the Chicago native to secure the gold. That said, with Rollins as the new World Heavyweight Champion, Roman Reigns might challenge him for the title at WWE Clash in Paris.

Seth Rollins and the OTC have a lot of history. They were once part of The Shield alongside Dean Ambrose and were a designated tag team within the stable. The two held the Tag Team Championship in 2013, claiming the gold after defeating Team Hell No (Kane and Daniel Bryan) in a Tornado Tag Team Match. They later lost the title to Cody Rhodes and Goldust the same year on the October 14 episode of RAW.

Rollins and Reigns have maintained their rivalry since The Shield disbanded in 2014. Their feud intensified after The Architect made Paul Heyman betray Reigns at WrestleMania 41 and later teamed up with Bron Breakker to attack him alongside CM Punk the following night on the red brand.

After a hiatus of almost three months, the OTC returned to the promotion on RAW after SNME XL. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins was sidelined with a knee injury he seemed to have sustained in Atlanta. After Rollins made his comeback at the summer spectacle to win the World Heavyweight Championship, Reigns could look to get his revenge on the champion and possibly challenge Seth Rollins for the gold at the upcoming Clash in Paris Premium Live Event on August 31.

That said, this angle is speculative at this point, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

Roman Reigns to dethrone Seth Rollins at WWE Clash in Paris?

If the above scenario happens, Roman Reigns could dethrone Seth Rollins at WWE Clash in Paris on August 31.

The OTC hasn't secured any championships since losing the Undisputed WWE Title to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. The creative team could book Reigns for the win in his potential title match against Rollins at the forthcoming PLE and have him regain his place as a world champion.

This would allow their feud to become even more intense and personal, and would allow Reigns to have his first run with the World Heavyweight Title.

However, this scenario is hypothetical, and nothing has been confirmed.

