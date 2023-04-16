Seth Rollins could fuel exit rumors with one defiant action on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins has been a hot topic of conversation since RAW after WrestleMania. Following the show, it was rumored that plans for the former WWE Champion's segment had changed, and he then reportedly walked out of the arena.

Fans have since suggested that Rollins is unhappy in WWE and have pushed for him to be given a shot at Roman Reigns' championship that he so richly deserves. Despite the speculation, it appears that Rollins will be part of this week's episode of RAW and is reportedly set to wrestle The Miz.

Rollins could be smart about the attention he is receiving and use it to his advantage, no-showing the match that has reportedly been set up for him. After all, Rollins has beaten The Miz so many times that he could claim he's bored of the same opponent. The Visionary could possibly walk out of the arena, refusing to compete during the show.

Seth Rollins is a former world champion and should be much higher on the card in WWE

Seth Rollins is one of the best wrestlers that the company has at the moment. The Visionary has proven over the past few years that he can adapt and evolve to keep up with moving trends.

Rollins has managed to get over with the WWE Universe when many believed that he wouldn't, and with the most bizarre gimmick. His wife, Becky Lynch, even claimed that he should have been in the main event of WrestleMania 39 instead of Cody Rhodes. But this appears to have fallen on deaf ears.

It would be interesting if WWE could make a storyline out of Rollins' current lack of satisfaction in the same way that AEW was able to with MJF.

