Seth Rollins to get a new rival tonight on WWE RAW? Potential feud analyzed

Tonight's WWE RAW might see Seth Rollins come face-to-face with a new challenger for his World Heavyweight Championship. After last week's events, there might be two superstars The Visionary could have to look out for on the red show.

Last Monday on WWE RAW, Seth Rollins seemed ready to kickstart a World Heavyweight Championship program with Cody Rhodes. But the former rivals put their differences aside and teamed up with Shinsuke Nakamura to battle The Judgment Day in the main event.

Although Seth Rollins' squad was successful in the six-man tag team match, he was attacked by Nakamura following the win. While many would be looking forward to The Visionary vs. Cody Rhodes again, Rollins is more likely to begin a feud with the Japanese star.

Fans saw Rhodes and Rollins lock horns in three high-profile matches last year. Hence, the company could be looking to book The Visionary against Nakamura this time to produce a new program.

Rhodes and Rollins first clashed at WrestleMania 38, then at WrestleMania Backlash, and finally at Hell in a Cell 2022. The American Nightmare bested the world champion in all three bouts.

Is Cody Rhodes interested in feuding with Seth Rollins again on WWE RAW?

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes weren't able to celebrate their win for long

The tensions between the former rivals seem to have simmered down after their successful tag match last week. However, there is more to their relationship behind closed doors.

Rhodes previously revealed that he doesn't have the best relationship with Rollins, mentioning that both were vying for the top spot on RAW. The American Nightmare said he doesn't wish to wrestle The Visionary again.

"Having Monday nights with him [Seth] and I [Cody] in a nice competitive, ‘Who’s the guy?’ without ever having to be in the ring with each other, I couldn’t ask for a better sparring partner in that sense. I don’t want to wrestle Seth ever again. But that day [Hell in a Cell 2022], he made a decision that’s very important.”

What else could fans expect for tonight's WWE RAW?

The August 14, 2023, episode of RAW will likely feature a segment featuring The King of Strong Style, where he could explain his attack on Rollins. Elsewhere on the show, Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus will lock horns in a grudge match.

The Man and Stratus have been feuding for months. When they faced off at Night of Champions 2023, Zoey Stark helped the Hall of Famer secure a win over Lynch. A rematch has finally been set for tonight's episode of WWE RAW.

After an intense feud with Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship, it would be interesting to see if Rollins can replicate his success against Nakamura.

