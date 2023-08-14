Seth Rollins to get revenge on 43-year old star on WWE RAW? 4 ways he could react to last week's attack

WWE RAW last week continued the theme of The Judgment Day in banger tag team matches to close the show. This time around, the feared faction battled Seth Rollins, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cody Rhodes.

This bout was quite the surprise, as Nakamura wasn't initially set for the match. Sami Zayn was supposed to compete, but he was attacked by JD McDonagh backstage. The King Of Strong Style then volunteered to help Seth and Cody out.

The Visionary accepted Nakamura's offer, emphasizing how much respect he has for the Japanese legend. The trio worked well together too, as they ultimately won the bout. Unfortunately, things went south post-match, when Nakamura shockingly struck Seth and walked out.

Shinsuke is supposed to address his actions from Monday Night RAW on tonight's edition of the show. Seth's reaction to what went down, however, is still a mystery. This article will look at how the World Heavyweight Champion might react to the shocking strike.

Below are four ways Seth Rollins could react to Shinsuke Nakamura's attack on WWE RAW.

#4. He could demand answers from Shinsuke Nakamura

As noted, Shinsuke Nakamura is set to address his actions from WWE RAW last week. While there's a general idea of what to expect, the execution isn't yet known. He could cut a promo backstage, have a sit-down interview, or talk in the center of the ring.

Seth Rollins is an impatient man at times. However, instead of waiting for Nakamura to offer up an explanation at his leisure, The Visionary may rush to the ring on WWE RAW and take the microphone.

From there, the World Heavyweight Champion may proceed to call Nakamura out to the ring and demand answers. For somebody he respects so much, to betray him out of the blue, is surely weighing on Seth's mind. He surely wants an explanation.

#3. Seth Rollins could call out Nakamura for a fight

Shinsuke Nakamura

Seth Rollins is a great talker. The Visionary has a way with words and has done for quite some time. While he wasn't necessarily the most vocal member of The Shield, that changed over time. Still, the time for talking may be over already.

The Visionary can have a fiery temper. He has shown such in past feuds in WWE. He and Matt Riddle brawled on-sight on a regular basis. Finn Balor and Seth also fought just about any time they saw each other.

Instead of calling Nakamura out for a talk on WWE RAW, Seth may instead call out the former Intercontinental Champion for a fight. The two could then brawl in the ring, outside of the ring, through the crowd, and wherever else the chaos may go.

#2. The Visionary could demand a match at WWE Payback

WWE Payback is set to be the company's next Premium Live Event. While SummerSlam was held in front of over 50,000 fans in Detroit, Michigan, Payback will be a more traditional and low-key Premium Live Event.

For now, not much is known about the show in terms of what will be on the card. Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will allegedly not be featured, but otherwise, the card is an empty canvas waiting to be filled.

There's a chance that Seth Rollins will challenge Shinsuke Nakamura to a bout at WWE Payback. This will allow for both men to prepare for the match ahead of time, giving neither an excuse for if they lose. Plus, the coveted World Heavyweight Championship may be on the line.

#1. Seth could jump The King of Strong Style backstage

Seth Rollins

As noted, Seth Rollins is not afraid of brawling with superstars. He has had epic brawls with the likes of WWE Hall of Famer Triple H, Matt Riddle, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, and others throughout his tenure in the company.

While he's always up to deliver on the mic or in the ring, he can fight. Not only that, but The Visionary is also willing to take cheap shots and shortcuts when necessary. Come WWE RAW, Seth may do exactly that.

It would be perfect karma for Seth to blindside The King of Strong Style on Monday Night RAW. It would send a message to Nakamura that the World Heavyweight Champion is not one to be toyed with. Naturally, it could then lead to a continued feud moving forward.

