Seth Rollins to introduce current WWE champion as his "Plan B"? Exploring the possibility

Ever since joining forces with Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed, Seth Rollins has been dominating Monday Night RAW. The Visionary holds absolute power, as he stands on the pedestal of the men's division. But he may not be done yet, as Rollins seems to be secretly working on a "Plan B," which Paul Heyman mentioned this week on RAW.

During a backstage segment, The Wiseman was seen telling Reed that the former Shield member was on a jet, perfecting "Plan B." Since then, there has been a flurry of rumors and speculations about what it could be. There is a good possibility that Seth Rollins may be working on bringing a new member to his faction.

In a shocking turn of events, he could introduce current NXT North American Champion Ethan Page as the new member of his stable. Rollins' faction already has a young gun like Bron Breakker and a powerhouse like Bronson Reed. But it lacks a manipulative heel like Page, who can get on the nerves of his opponent and add a new dynamic to the faction.

The NXT star's ability to play a cocky antagonist could perfectly complement Seth Rollins' leadership and Paul Heyman's cunning tactics. Besides, there have been reports that WWE plans to expand the RAW faction, and Ethan Page's name is in consideration. The 35-year-old joining as a new member of Rollins' faction would elevate his main roster debut.

A move like that could shake things up in a big way, sending shockwaves across all three rosters. Hence, this could be the "Plan B" that The Visionary is covertly working on. It remains to be seen how things shape up in the coming weeks.

Seth Rollins to cash in his Money in the Bank contract at SummerSlam?

Seth Rollins is currently the most dangerous man on the main roster, as he holds the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase. He is one step away from becoming a world champion again. Since winning the contract, there have been several instances when he has teased a cash-in.

However, SummerSlam can be the place where The Revolutionary actually cashes in his MITB contract. WWE is set to host the biggest edition of the summer spectacle this year at MetLife Stadium. It will be the first-ever two-night edition of The Biggest Party of The Summer, and the company is set to go all out to make it a memorable affair.

Seth Rollins pulling off another heist of the century, 10 years after WrestleMania 31, would be a moment etched in the pages of history. It would be a monumental moment that could make WWE's first-ever two-night SummerSlam a memorable event. This could become the biggest highlight of the show, setting the internet abuzz.

Therefore, there is a very high chance of Rollins pulling the trigger on his much-awaited cash-in at the summer's biggest extravaganza this August. However, this is purely speculation, and only time will tell what happens.

