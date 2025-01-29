  • home icon
Seth Rollins and Logan Paul to be eliminated by 3-time World Champion at WWE Royal Rumble? Exploring potential swerve

By Shuvangi Sen Chaudhury
Modified Jan 29, 2025 14:40 GMT
Seth Rollins was dethroned at WrestleMania 41. [Images Source: WWE.com]
Seth Rollins and Logan Paul [Images Source: WWE.com]

WWE Royal Rumble 2025's match card has taken shape, and several superstars have announced themselves for the 30-man and 30-woman over-the-rope battle. Some of the names listed for the men's match are Roman Reigns, John Cena, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, Jey Uso, and CM Punk, among others.

While it's apparent that if Roman Reigns wins, he will pursue the Undisputed WWE Championship, The Maverick, and The Visionary have seemingly revealed that their focus is on the World Heavyweight Championship for WrestleMania 41. The superstars appeared on Monday Night RAW when both of them shared the ring with Gunther.

Interestingly, while they might be aiming for The Ring General, it might be wise to remember that WWE would bring in certain surprise entrants at the Royal Rumble. One of those top names in speculation is Goldberg. If he entered the men's Rumble match, he would definitely pursue Gunther if he won the match. Both of them had a confrontation at Bad Blood 2024, raising rumors about a possible feud.

It is possible that the three-time World Champion might put an end to both Rollins and Paul's dreams of winning the Men's Royal Rumble Match by eliminating them. He would want to take out the superstars who had already set their eyes on Gunther.

CM Punk took shots at Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2025

With all the major names announced for the men's match, fans are excitedly awaiting the 30-man bout. Ahead of the premium live event, superstars shared their reactions to the 2024 men's match on WWE's YouTube channel.

CM Punk suffered a triceps injury during the 2024 men's Rumble match, and he was away from in-ring action for several months. In the video, he addressed the injury, eliminating McIntyre, and took shots at Reigns and Rollins, who were sitting in the audience.

"Oh, look at that, in the cheap seats where he belongs, both of them, Reigns and Seth. Fanboying for Punk and Cody, or maybe they are Gunther fans. I don't know."

It is possible WWE will have plans for Cody Rhodes and CM Punk's rivalry after Royal Rumble 2025.

