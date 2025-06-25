Seth Rollins to lose MITB contract after LA Knight brings back his worst nightmare in WWE? Exploring the possibility

Seth Rollins' WWE faction remains a central part of Monday Night RAW. In this week's edition of the red brand, Bron Breakker defeated Penta in a singles match. Following this, Rollins sent a warning to the masked man.

Ad

Additionally, the company has announced that LA Knight suffered an injury due to an attack by Breakker and Bronson Reed on the previous episode of SmackDown. This seemingly confirms that the Megastar has been written off television for some time.

With Rollins dominating with his faction, he might soon try to cash in his MITB contract to become the world champion. However, a potential storyline could see the Visionary lose his MITB contract after LA Knight brings back Rollins' worst nightmare, Roman Reigns, to WWE. It's been a long time since the Original Tribal Chief made his presence felt in the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

The last time he appeared on TV was on the RAW after WrestleMania, where he got bashed by Bron and Seth. This means that whenever the OTC makes his return, he will seek revenge against the villainous faction. With LA Knight currently engaged in a rivalry with Rollins, he might bring back the former undisputed champion.

The return of Reigns could be a massive nightmare for the Architect. If The Tribal Chief made his return when Seth was about to cash in his contract, then the Visionary is highly likely to have an unsuccessful cash-in attempt and lose his MITB contract.

Ad

This would further the Knight vs. Rollins feud and also set the stage for a massive singles showdown between the former Shield member in the near future.

What is the history between LA Knight and Roman Reigns in WWE?

It's crucial to note that the Megastar and the OTC aren't friends in the Stamford-based promotion. During his run as the Undisputed WWE Champion, Roman clashed with LA Knight in a title bout.

Ad

Their rivalry culminated in a match at WWE Crown Jewel 2023, where the Head of the Table defeated Knight following a high-intensity showdown. The only reason why fans could see Roman and LA Knight on the same page against Seth Rollins' faction is due to Reigns being a babyface star right now.

Also, considering the hate the OTC holds against the former Shield member, it won't be a surprise if he pairs up with the 42-year-old star against the heel alliance. However, it remains to be seen how the storyline will progress further in WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!