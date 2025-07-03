Seth Rollins to lose his Money in the Bank contract to former WWE Champion at SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is on the horizon, and the storylines are shaping up for The Biggest Party of the Summer. Some of the biggest names are expected to make an appearance at MetLife Stadium next month, with a lot of fireworks expected throughout the show. One of the biggest names heading into the event would be Mr. Money in the Bank Seth Rollins.

The Visionary, since aligning with Paul Heyman, has turned out to be one of the most dangerous names on the roster. Further, with Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker now by his side, the faction has proved to be the most dominant group in recent memory. Heading into SummerSlam, Rollins is a massive threat to both the world champions.

However, in a twist that not many could foresee, he might have to put his Money in the Bank contract on the line at The Biggest Party of the Summer, and considering his recent storylines, CM Punk might be the one he goes up against at SummerSlam.

Rollins cost The Best in the World his Undisputed WWE Championship match at Night of Champions. To avenge his loss, Punk could make an effort to get a singles match with Rollins, but for the Money in the Bank contract. He could impress upon the RAW General Manager Adam Pearce and get his way for SummerSlam.

This could end up being a massive twist in the story, and with the likes of Penta, Sami Zayn, LA Knight, and many more stars standing against Rollins and his crew, where even the likes of Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker would not be able to help The Visionary in that case.

A story like this could prove to be quite compelling and could end up being one of the best storylines heading into SummerSlam. This could be the perfect opportunity for the company to introduce a new star in Rollins’ faction as well. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for both men next.

What are WWE’s plans for Seth Rollins and CM Punk as SummerSlam nears?

With the storylines and matches internally set for SummerSlam, reports over Rollins and Punk’s future ahead of the Biggest Party of the Summer have been revealed.

As per recent reports from WrestleVotes, both men will be connected one way or the other ahead of the premium live event. While a singles match is undoubtedly possible, WWE could also feature a tag match, with multiple names already involved in the story.

"I think they'll be tied together. I don't know if it'll be a one on one match. I personally would love if the briefcase was on the line in some kind of match, it's not something I've heard, but I think that would be fun. It could be a tag match, there's about 8 or 9 people involved in this feud now, so, that might make sense but I do think in some form or fashion, Punk and Rollins will be connected at SummerSlam," he said. [From 5:55 onwards]

With a lot of intriguing action set to unfold at SummerSlam, time will tell what WWE has in store for the premium live event.

