Seth Rollins to lose his Money in the Bank contract to top WWE star at Night of Champions? Chances explored

Seth Rollins is the 2025 Mr. Money in the Bank. The Visionary is currently riding a wave of momentum alongside Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman. The Architect has already hinted at cashing in his MITB contract by confronting CM Punk and Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena on RAW this week.

Ad

Amid this, there is a possibility that Seth Rollins might lose his MITB contract to LA Knight at Night of Champions 2025. For those who may not know, Night of Champions is the next premium live event of World Wrestling Entertainment.

This international event is set to emanate live on June 28, 2025, from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. According to recent rumors, Knight is expected to feud with The Visionary leading up to this PLE.

Ad

Trending

Also, on RAW this week, The Megastar cost Bron Breakker a chance to qualify further for the 2025 King of the Ring tournament. All of this points to the Rollins and Knight match at Night of Champions.

WWE failed to hide these secrets - Check them out!

Expand Tweet

Ad

It's important to note that LA Knight was also involved in the Men's MITB ladder match. After his loss, fans took to the internet to express their dissatisfaction, stating that the 42-year-old star deserved the victory more than Rollins.

Considering this, WWE may bring a surprise twist by booking a match between Seth and Knight for NOC with the MITB contract on the line. The former US Champion could eventually emerge as the winner, leading to Seth Rollins losing his Money in the Bank briefcase.

Ad

The chances of this match taking place are realistic, but it's highly unlikely that the company will take the briefcase from The Architect.

A WWE megastar might cost Seth Rollins his MITB briefcase

Seth Rollins' association definitely aids him in getting a successful Money in the Bank cash-in. However, The Visionary must be careful about WWE's megastar Roman Reigns, who could jeopardize his chance for a cash-in.

Ad

The Original Tribal Chief is currently on hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion. The last time Reigns appeared on television was on RAW after WrestleMania, where he got destroyed by Seth and Bron Breakker.

Expand Tweet

Whenever the OTC makes his comeback, he is expected to seek vengeance against the villainous faction. This is why there is a high likelihood that Roman Reigns may cost Seth Rollins his Money in the Bank briefcase. This could lead to a rivalry between the former Shield members.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More

Mick Foley to retire in AEW? More details HERE!