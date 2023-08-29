Seth Rollins to lose his title on WWE RAW before Payback? Exploring major twist

For the past few weeks Seth Rollins has been at the receiving end of Shinsuke Nakamura’s attacks. The Visionary even gave Nakamura a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship despite the assaults.

On the previous week’s RAW, Nakamura cut a chilling promo. He revealed that he knows about The Visionary’s back problems and how he’s been working through the pain with each passing week. Undoubtedly, there are other stars on the RAW roster who will want to capitalize on this information.

Currently, Damian Priest holds the Money in the Bank contract. If he uses Nakamura’s information and attacks Seth Rollins’ back on RAW, he may be able to pin him for the World Heavyweight Championship by cashing in.

Expand Tweet

Not only will this mark The Archer of Infamy’s first WWE World Title run, but it can also change the WWE Payback match card. As of now, the match card showcases Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura. However, an attack from Damian Priest, along with him securing the belt, can turn it into a Triple-Threat Match at Payback 2023.

Furthermore, no male member of The Judgment Day is scheduled for a match at Payback 2023 yet. It’s seems peculiar for the Stamford-based promotion to not have anyone from the men's division representing RAW’s top heel faction at Payback 2023. Finally, one of Seth Rollins’ biggest threats on the red brand, Cody Rhodes, will be busy with Grayson Waller for the time being.

Seth Rollins revealed his back injury during an interview

Seth Rollins has been dealing with actual back issues for a while. Even though he’s been a fighting champion, some can argue that may not have been the best decision for him.

During a conversation with Logan Paul on IMPAULSIVE, The Visionary opened up about the back problems that he’s been suffering through since 2019.

"I tried some stem cells. I've done a couple of stem cell treatments, and I found that they were temporarily helpful, and I wasn't taking time off, so I wasn't just idling while I was on the stem cells. I was still working pretty much a full-time schedule with WWE, so I found that temporarily helpful, but long-term, it kind of had faded off a little bit."

As of now, The Visionary has successfully defended the World Heavyweight Championship against the likes of Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor on the main roster since winning it at Night of Champions 2023.

Do you think Damian Priest should cash in before Payback 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE