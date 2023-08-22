Will Seth Rollins' back injury force him to retire? Exploring if The Visionary will meet the same fate as WWE legend

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, Seth Rollins revealed that he has been dealing with a significant back injury for years. The Visionary is not the first star to deal with the health issue as Shawn Michaels suffered a similar injury during his active career.

Shawn Michaels locked horns with The Undertaker in 1998 in a casket match. After a body drop, the former landed outside the ring, hurting his lower back. As a result, The Heartbreak Kid suffered two herniated discs and broke one. He was forced to retire abruptly due to the issue before he returned in 2002. From the looks of it, Seth Rollins is dealing with a similar injury.

While both men suffered a back injury, there are still some differences in the severity of their health situations. Michaels suffered from herniated discs, while the current RAW star mentioned that he has been dealing with a fractured lumbar spine for four years now. Hence, his injury is less severe than that of the Hall of Famer.

Shawn was sidelined from in-ring action for four years due to the aforementioned back issue. On the other hand, Rollins has continued to perform despite the injury. He is unlikely to retire from active competition because of the problem.

What did Seth Rollins reveal about his spinal injury before tonight's WWE RAW?

A glimpse of Shawn Michaels' injury in 1988

The Visionary is one of the workhorses in the Stamford-based promotion despite suffering his fair share of injuries over the years.

While talking to Logan Paul in a recent edition of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Seth Rollins revealed that his back and neck have been acting up. His lower back has also caused him some disturbance since 2019, and he has been trying to avoid surgery.

He also mentioned that he underwent stem cell therapy for his injuries. However, the procedure's benefits were short-lived, as he has consistently competed in the ring since he got hurt.

"I tried some stem cells. I've done a couple of stem cell treatments, and I found that they were temporarily helpful, and I wasn't taking time off, so I wasn't just idling while I was on the stem cells. I was still working pretty much a full-time schedule with WWE, so I found that temporarily helpful, but long-term, it kind of had faded off a little bit."

Will Seth Rollins be out of WWE following his injury?

The World Heavyweight Champion won't take a break despite his injury. He is now set to face Shinsuke Nakamura at next month's Payback premium live event for the title.

