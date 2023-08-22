Seth Rollins provides an upsetting update about his WWE future on RAW

Seth Rollins cast some serious doubt on his WWE future. After Shinsuke Nakamura announced a shocking revelation about the World Heavyweight Champion's back injury, The Visionary addressed it backstage.

Rollins and Nakamura are set to battle at Payback 2023 for the World Heavyweight Championship. Last week, the latter whispered something in Rollins' ear, leaving the World Champion shocked before getting attacked. On RAW this week, Nakamura got personal with Rollins and exposed his back injury.

Later in an interview, Seth Rollins cast doubt on his WWE future by revealing that he has two fractures in his lumbar spine and has had the injury since 2019:

"If we're being completely open here, I do have two fractures in my lumbar spine. I have been living with that injury for over four years and it doesn't get better by itself. As a matter of fact, it gets worse. The truth is, I don't really know what the endgame is, I don't know how much longer I'm going to be able to do this at the level I'm currently running at. You know what? That's part of the gig," he said. [0:05-0:51]

Expand Tweet

He added that it's also part of the gig for Nakamura to get personal but didn't appreciate his comments about being unable to pick up his daughter or hug his wife (Becky Lynch).

Things got personal, but Seth Rollins still vowed to get the better of Nakamura and push as hard and long as possible.

Are you team Nakamura or team Rollins? Let us know in the comments section below!

Please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription if you use any of the above quotes.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot