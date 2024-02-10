Seth Rollins to lose his world title before WrestleMania 40 in a cruel twist? Exploring the chances

In the last year, Seth Rollins has been the embodiment of a "reigning and defending" champion. With over 255 days as World Heavyweight Champion, Rollins has successfully defended his title a total of 65 times. However, his reign as the one and only World Heavyweight Champion may come to an end soon, as WWE could potentially sign off on a cruel twist before WrestleMania 40.

The aforementioned cruel twist would see Seth Rollins lose his title to Damian Priest at Elimination Chamber. The Judgment Day will be busy with their Undisputed Tag Team title match against Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne, but chances are they lose the titles in Australia. With that in mind, in order to end the night with some gold in their hands, Priest, who is Senor Money in the Bank, could cash in his contract.

Assuming Rollins has a match that night, with many believing he will team up with Cody Rhodes to face The Rock and Roman Reigns, Priest could take advantage of what will surely be a chaotic event. Pouncing on an unsuspecting Messiah, he could walk out of Perth, Australia, as the new World Heavyweight Champion. This would then see him walk into WrestleMania 40 as champion, where he would defend the title against the Elimination Chamber match winner, and Seth Rollins, who will undoubtedly exercise his right to a rematch.

It certainly would make for an entertaining spectacle at The Show of Shows. But, at this point in time, there is no telling what WWE has planned. There isn't even any indication that Rollins will be at Elimination Chamber. The WWE Universe will just have to wait and see what unfolds.

Seth Rollins isn't too worried about his WWE contract expiring in 2024

Seth Rollins' mind will be running wild, not only due to his expected defense of the World Heavyweight Championship but also because he is entering the last year of his existing WWE contract. As his current agreement is set to expire in 2024, one cannot help but speculate about what lies ahead for Rollins. Surprisingly, he appears to have no worries about his WWE deal.

The Visionary, who is commonly seen as a pillar of today's WWE, claims that he carries no concerns regarding his future with the organization. In reality, he firmly believes that he will secure a deal with the company and is ready to devote his professional life to both WWE and its fanbase, known as the WWE Universe.

It will be interesting to see how things progress in the months to come. One thing is for sure, it's hard to imagine Rollins performing anywhere but WWE. Hopefully, he can seal the deal and stay with the company till the end of his days in the ring.

