Seth Rollins losing his title & 3 other surprises that could happen on WWE RAW this week

WWE Monday Night RAW is set to air live later tonight on the USA Network. The big show will be held at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York. According to WrestleTix on X (Twitter), over 6,500 fans will be in attendance. While this is lower than most shows, ticket sales showed a big jump since last week.

Numerous matches have been confirmed for the show this week. The biggest and most notable bout will see Seth Rollins defend his coveted World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso. Additionally, Drew McIntyre will battle Sami Zayn, and Nia Jax will also take on Shayna Baszler.

That's not all that has been announced, however. Tegan Nox and Natalya are set to battle Kayden Carter and Katana Chance, Judgment Day will clash with The Creed Brothers, and #DIY will take on Imperium in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match. Additionally, Cody Rhodes is promoted for the show and will give his reaction to Shinsuke Nakamura's surprise assault on last week's episode.

With so much announced, it may be tough to pull off any surprises. Still, Triple H and the company's creative team could make a few big moves that would leave fans in shock. This article will look at some of those potential surprises.

Below are four surprises that could happen on WWE RAW.

#4. Jey Uso could win the World Heavyweight Championship

Expand Tweet

As noted, a major match is taking place on WWE Monday Night RAW, with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line. Seth Rollins, the first and, thus far, only person to hold this incarnation of the title, will clash with Jey Uso.

This match was announced by Rollins last week during an in-ring segment with Drew McIntyre. While The Scottish Psychopath didn't like the news, fans certainly did. Many want to see if Jey can win his first-ever singles title in WWE.

There's a chance World Wrestling Entertainment can shock the world by delivering exactly that. A title change would shake up the foundations of Monday Night RAW. Plus, a world title changing hands on a standard weekly television show is rare, so that's an added surprise.

#3. The Authors of Pain could return to WWE

The Authors of Pain and Rhyno

WWE Monday Night RAW's tag team division is beginning to heat up. The New Day, Judgment Day, The Creed Brothers, Alpha Academy, Indus Sher, DIY, and Imperium are some of the great teams taking over the scene.

However, another team could be added to the already stellar lineup. The Authors of Pain have been rumored to be returning to WWE for months now, even recently appearing in an official program released by the Sports Entertainment Juggernaut.

Akam and Rezar could make their on-screen returns by interrupting one of the two big-time title matches announced for the show. The Authors of Pain could attack Judgment Day, Imperium, DIY, or The Creed Brothers to make an immediate statement.

#2. Damian Priest could be kicked out of The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day on RAW

The Judgment Day is the most impressive faction in WWE today, outside of maybe Damage CTRL. The group features five members, four of whom hold gold. Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh make up the faction.

However, there has been serious tension within the group lately, with most of it surrounding Damian Priest. Señor Money in the Bank had several issues with Finn Balor, didn't want JD McDonagh in the group, and even tried to claim a leadership role, only for it to backfire when Judgment Day lost at WWE Survivor Series WarGames.

On last week's episode of the red brand, Priest expected his stablemates to blame him for the loss in WarGames and snapped at them over it. While they didn't outwardly blame him for it, they could end up booting him from the group due to his behavior. Claiming leadership in a group without a leader could have been a misstep.

#1. Adam Pearce could sign CM Punk to RAW

Expand Tweet

WWE Friday Night SmackDown this past week was great for the blue brand and bad for Adam Pearce. Nick Aldis and Pearce both attempted to sign Randy Orton to a contract for their individual shows exclusively. In the end, The Viper chose SmackDown.

This is a big blow to Monday Night RAW and paints Adam Pearce in a negative light. As a result, he will need to make a major move to restore RAW's credibility and to show he's as good of a WWE General Manager as SmackDown's Aldis.

The best way Pearce can make up for the loss of Orton is by winning over CM Punk and signing him to a RAW deal. The Straight Edge Superstar is a huge get for whichever brand can land him full-time, and Pearce's back is against the wall. He needs this.