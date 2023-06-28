Seth Rollins to make history at Money in the Bank 2023 for the wrong reason? What WWE hasn't pointed out

There is a long history between Seth Rollins and the Money in the Bank contract. In 2015, he had one of the most renowned and well-received Money in the Bank cash-ins of all time.

In a shocking turn of events at WrestleMania 31, The Kingslayer pulled off the unimaginable by interjecting himself in the closing moments of the main event to pin Roman Reigns and rob Brock Lesnar of the WWE Championship.

However, Rollins himself has suffered at the hands of the contract, three times. First, his Shield teammate, Dean Ambrose, profited off of Rollins at Money in the Bank 2016. Then, at Extreme Rules 2019, Lesnar himself paid Rollins back with a nasty cash-in.

Seth Rollins was jumped for a third time in 2022 while he was the United States Champion on WWE RAW after Austin Theory cashed in on him. However, A-Town Down's cash-in was unsuccessful.

Will the past come back to haunt Rollins, placing him in jeopardy yet again and forcing the Money in the Bank contract winner to cash in? If so, Rollins will become the first person in history to have been cashed in on four times.

Seth Rollins is the most prominent superstar on RAW and he has committed to being a fighting champion. The time and effort he has put in to make the World Heavyweight Championship a valuable commodity needs to be acknowledged.

The fact that he is aware of the bigger picture is what distinguishes him as a top-tier WWE Superstar. Given the current state of affairs, it will be intriguing to see whether the WWE creative team will pull the trigger on this and make Rollins fall victim to the briefcase once again.

Seth Rollins says he and Roman Reigns will cross paths again

Success in WWE for both Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns has occurred almost simultaneously. In 2012, they debuted alongside Dean Ambrose as The Shield on the main roster.

Ten years later, Rollins and Reigns have both reached the pinnacle of the wrestling industry as World Heavyweight Champion and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, respectively.

The last time these two battled one another in a singles match was at the Royal Rumble 2022 event for the Universal Championship. Rollins won via disqualification; hence, the title did not change hands. The Visionary has been pushing for a rematch ever since.

While appearing on ESPN's First Take to promote MITB, Rollins was questioned about whether he anticipates running into Reigns again.

"Yeah, it’s inevitable. Our story starts in 2012. We came in together. We broke in together as a team and have gone our separate ways but we’re both at the top of our games. Entering our prime, right in the meat of it. Both World Champions at the same time on separate brands - him on SmackDown, me on RAW. I think inevitably we’re going to cross paths again. We have to. I’m looking forward to it." [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns are currently engaged in a conflict. While Roman Reigns is coping with the breakup of his Bloodline, Seth is currently embroiled in a feud with Finn Balor. Fans will have to wait to find out whether Seth and Roman end up battling once again in the future.

