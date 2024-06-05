Seth Rollins to make his return after 118 days at SummerSlam? Exploring potential hint

Seth Rollins is one of the most beloved wrestlers on WWE's roster, but he hasn't been seen in the ring for 59 days. He last appeared at WrestleMania 40, where he helped Cody Rhodes "finish the story," The Visionary has been on hiatus ever since. Fans are eagerly waiting for his return, but it seems like it won't be much longer, as he could return soon possibly at the upcoming premium live event.

That's right, after 118 days, Seth Rollins could make his return at The Biggest Party of the Summer in Cleveland, Ohio. Recently, on Instagram, Rollins' Black and Brave Wrestling Academy shared a video of him working out in their gym. In the video, the former World Heavyweight Champion can be seen doing a standing barbell military press, getting a good pump in.

Now, if this video is an indicator of anything, it's that Seth Rollins is keeping himself in tip-top shape. However, one could also say he is preparing for an in-ring return. Considering that Clash at the Castle is less than two weeks away, it seems unlikely that he will return there. So, it only makes sense that he makes a comeback at SummerSlam.

If Rollins does make a return at SummerSlam, it's safe to say that the fans in attendance would go wild. However, at this point, this is all just mere speculation, and there is no telling when The Visionary will be back in a WWE ring.

Former WWE superstar claims WWE stole a gimmick he pitched and gave it to Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins has run through many gimmicks in his WWE career. From his time in The Shield to his role as The Architect, to his most recent gimmick as The Revolutionary, Rollins is always evolving. One of his more underrated gimmicks was when he became the Monday Night Messiah, a gimmick that a former WWE Superstar claims the company stole.

Former four-time WWE 24/7 Champion Elias recently claimed in an interview with Metro, that he originally pitched the character. In other words, he wanted to be The Messiah of RAW himself. However, it would seem as though the company rejected it at the time, and a while later handed it to Rollins and The Authors of Pain in 2020.

There is no denying that Rollins did an incredible job as The Messiah. However, at the same time, it's understandable why a superstar like Elias would have been frustrated.

Nevertheless, when all is said and done, both men are now doing their own thing, whether it's signing autographs for fans, or giving it their all in the squared circle.

