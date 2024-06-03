Released WWE star claims his gimmick was stolen and handed to Seth Rollins

A released WWE Superstar has claimed that the company gave his idea for a gimmick to Seth Rollins. The former World Heavyweight Champion has not been seen since his loss to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania XL earlier this year.

Seth Rollins underwent surgery following WrestleMania XL for a torn meniscus. Drew McIntyre captured the World Heavyweight Championship from The Visionary, only to lose it five minutes later to Damian Priest, as he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract. In a recent interview with Metro, former WWE star Elias claimed he came up with "The Messiah of RAW" idea for himself. However, he noted that the idea was ultimately stolen and given to Seth Rollins and The AOP.

"I was always coming up with different characters, ways to evolve Elias into the next thing. There was a character that I really thought could have been incredible myself, it was the 'Monday Might Messiah.' And if you realise, Seth Rollins and AOP ended up – for lack of better terms, they just gave it to those guys," he said.

Elias added that he had a vision of being a cult leader on RAW and had no bad feelings towards Seth Rollins, who he admitted was an incredible human being.

"It’s no discredit to Seth, the guy’s absolutely incredible. But this is how that’s how the system works, you know what I mean? That’s the risk you take with giving these ideas," he added. [H/T: Metro.co]

Vince Russo comments on what hurt Seth Rollins' title reign in WWE

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes that the World Heavyweight Championship was forced and impacted Seth Rollins' title reign.

Seth Rollins defeated AJ Styles at Night of Champions 2023 to capture the title. He had an impressive title reign before dropping it at WrestleMania XL earlier this year.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo show, the veteran claimed the title was forced and felt inferior to the Undisputed WWE Championship.

"I am not blaming him [Seth Rollins] for a lot of that because from the jump, it felt like that title was forced. You know what I mean? I mean, my god, it felt like we are gonna have a new title over here because nobody can beat Roman... Where it really hurt too was then you had Roman dress down the title and Seth had no comeback whatsoever, so like where are we now?" Russo wondered. [4:15 onwards]

Seth Rollins' wife, Becky Lynch, recently had her WWE contract expire and her future is unknown currently. Only time will tell when Seth Rollins will return to action down the line.

