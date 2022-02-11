Seth Rollins makes bold statement about The Shield in WWE

Seth Rollins believes The Shield should be considered the greatest WWE group of all time.

Rollins performed alongside Jon Moxley, then known as Dean Ambrose, and Roman Reigns on WWE’s main roster between November 2012 and June 2014. The popular trio reunited multiple times between 2017 and 2019 before Moxley left WWE and joined AEW.

SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee told Seth Rollins on The Pat McAfee Show that Michael Cole refers to The New Day as the best group in WWE history. In response, the RAW star claimed The Shield has gone on to achieve more success.

“There was a little group called The Shield that I was a part of that I think was the greatest of all time," said Rollins. "You look at where we’re at now, come on. No offense to Big E, Kofi [Kingston], and Mr. [Xavier] Woods… For the greater good, right? Look where Roman Reigns is at now... look where Mox is at now… look what he’s doing.” [2:13:25-2:13:55]

While The Shield’s dominance ended in June 2014, The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods) formed in July 2014. They are now 11-time WWE Tag Team Champions and hold the record for the longest male tag title reign in WWE history (483 days).

Seth Rollins and The Shield placed No.22 on WWE’s Greatest Tag Teams list

In June 2021, WWE aired a countdown of the 50 greatest tag teams in the company’s history. The Shield only came in 22nd place, with The Usos (7th) and The Undisputed ERA (20th) among the teams that ranked higher than them.

The New Day took the top spot, ahead of The Hardy Boyz, The Hart Foundation, Edge and Christian, and The Dudley Boyz.

The Shield’s only televised match against The New Day came at Survivor Series 2017. The Hounds of Justice emerged victorious in the 21-minute encounter, with Dean Ambrose pinning Kofi Kingston to pick up the win for his team.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit The Pat McAfee Show and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Did you know that Vince McMahon and Nick Khan apologized to a released WWE Superstar? Details here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Which team do you think is greater? The New Day The Shield 0 votes so far