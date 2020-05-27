Seth Rollins makes surprise comment on "Monday Night Messiah" gimmick

Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins has surprisingly claimed that he has no idea when he clicked into the "Monday Night Messiah" gimmick. He added that it could be because of the quarantine or the fact that the shows are going on without the fans in the arena.

The Monday Night Messiah claims that he is clicking on all cylinders with this new gimmick and finds everything easy. He spoke about how he is so into this gimmick right now and that things have been because of it.

Rollins was on WWE Backstage today when he said:

"I don't know when it happened, I don't know what the moment is, I don't know if it's been this quarantine and the way we've produced these wrestling shows. For some reason, I've been so in tune with this character, especially these last few months. I just feel like I'm clicking on all cylinders. Once you feel it, you're there and everything just comes to you so easily. Every promo, every match, every piece of character work when you're out there. It's the weirdest thing, but once I hit that stride I'm just riding, man, it's like a runner's high."

Seth Rollins challenged Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank but failed to win the title. He is now set to host Rey Mysterio's retirement ceremony next week and rumors suggest they could be involved in a feud now.

H/T to WrestlingINC for the quotes