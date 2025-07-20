Seth Rollins may not return to WWE alone at SummerSlam 2025

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Jul 20, 2025 04:56 GMT
Seth Rollins is former WWE Heavyweight Champion! (Pic Credit: WWE.Com)
Seth Rollins is a former WWE Heavyweight Champion! (Pic Credit: WWE.com)

Seth Rollins suffered an unfortunate knee injury after he landed awkwardly while attempting a springboard moonsault at Saturday Night's Main Event XL. Later, reports suggested that Rollins' injury was legitimate and might keep him out of action indefinitely.

Ad

Rollins was set for a massive push as the leader of his heel faction with Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. Moreover, winning the Money in the Bank briefcase put him in the title picture. Fans believed The Visionary was all set to recreate the iconic heist of the century, cashing in his briefcase. However, Rollins’ injury has derailed all the potential.

In a shocking twist, Seth Rollins could surprisingly return at the historic first two-night SummerSlam 2025 Premium Live Event. However, he might not come alone. The Rock could come back with The Visionary and cost CM Punk his World Heavyweight Championship bout against Gunther, and reveal himself as the true mastermind behind Paul Heyman forming an alliance with Rollins.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

18+ WWE segments - Watch here 😏

Furthermore, The Final Boss, with the help of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, could put a beating on Gunther, leaving a perfect spot for Seth Rollins to cash in his Money in the Bank contract and capture the World Title.

This potential twist would set up two mega-bouts for WrestleMania 42: first, Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Title, and a dream bout between The Rock and Roman Reigns, the contest which fell off WrestleMania XL’s card as fans turned on the company for robbing Rhodes of his earned title shot. The OTC is also feuding with Rollins and his heel crew, and he could help stop the Brahma Bull.

Ad

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative and based on the current storyline, which may take a turn at any given time before the PLE. Hence, nothing has been officially confirmed.

Seth Rollins praised WWE legend and compared him with Serena Williams

The Visionary may be injured, but it didn't prevent him from being on The Rich Eisen Show and representing the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

While on the show, the co-host, TJ Jefferson, asked the former World Heavyweight Champion who he thought was the equivalent of tennis legend Serena Williams in WWE.

The Visionary compared The Rock to Serena Williams due to his family tree and the success he has achieved as an individual.

"He had his family already. His family tree had already been deeply ingrained in our industry. And for him to come in to put that expectation on him would have been crazy. You're going to take everything that your dad and your uncles and all that, and you're going to take that to the next level and you're going to make it. But he had a vision to be bigger than wrestling, to transcend his sport," Rollins said. [From 11:45 - 12:06]
Ad
youtube-cover

With all the buzz and anticipation attached to his name, it will be interesting to see whether Seth Rollins returns at The Biggest Party of The Summer despite being injured to ruin CM Punk’s title opportunity against Gunther at SummerSlam 2025.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications