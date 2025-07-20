Seth Rollins may not return to WWE alone at SummerSlam 2025

Seth Rollins suffered an unfortunate knee injury after he landed awkwardly while attempting a springboard moonsault at Saturday Night's Main Event XL. Later, reports suggested that Rollins' injury was legitimate and might keep him out of action indefinitely.Rollins was set for a massive push as the leader of his heel faction with Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. Moreover, winning the Money in the Bank briefcase put him in the title picture. Fans believed The Visionary was all set to recreate the iconic heist of the century, cashing in his briefcase. However, Rollins’ injury has derailed all the potential.In a shocking twist, Seth Rollins could surprisingly return at the historic first two-night SummerSlam 2025 Premium Live Event. However, he might not come alone. The Rock could come back with The Visionary and cost CM Punk his World Heavyweight Championship bout against Gunther, and reveal himself as the true mastermind behind Paul Heyman forming an alliance with Rollins.Furthermore, The Final Boss, with the help of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, could put a beating on Gunther, leaving a perfect spot for Seth Rollins to cash in his Money in the Bank contract and capture the World Title.This potential twist would set up two mega-bouts for WrestleMania 42: first, Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Title, and a dream bout between The Rock and Roman Reigns, the contest which fell off WrestleMania XL’s card as fans turned on the company for robbing Rhodes of his earned title shot. The OTC is also feuding with Rollins and his heel crew, and he could help stop the Brahma Bull.That said, the angle proposed above is speculative and based on the current storyline, which may take a turn at any given time before the PLE. Hence, nothing has been officially confirmed.Seth Rollins praised WWE legend and compared him with Serena WilliamsThe Visionary may be injured, but it didn't prevent him from being on The Rich Eisen Show and representing the Stamford-based promotion.While on the show, the co-host, TJ Jefferson, asked the former World Heavyweight Champion who he thought was the equivalent of tennis legend Serena Williams in WWE.The Visionary compared The Rock to Serena Williams due to his family tree and the success he has achieved as an individual.&quot;He had his family already. His family tree had already been deeply ingrained in our industry. And for him to come in to put that expectation on him would have been crazy. You're going to take everything that your dad and your uncles and all that, and you're going to take that to the next level and you're going to make it. But he had a vision to be bigger than wrestling, to transcend his sport,&quot; Rollins said. [From 11:45 - 12:06]With all the buzz and anticipation attached to his name, it will be interesting to see whether Seth Rollins returns at The Biggest Party of The Summer despite being injured to ruin CM Punk’s title opportunity against Gunther at SummerSlam 2025.