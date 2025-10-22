Seth Rollins might be replaced by 7-time WWE Champion

Seth Rollins' WWE World Heavyweight Title reign has come to an unfortunate end in just 79 days. Monday Night RAW general manager Adam Pearce stripped The Visionary of the championship, confirming that he has sustained an injury and will be out of action for months as he needs surgery.Rollins was riding a massive wave of success before he got hurt. Reports suggest he sustained a shoulder injury while performing a Coast-to-Coast Headbutt during his bout against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel: Perth. The Visionary's injury and abrupt exit from The Vision have created a void on RAW. Therefore, WWE might bring in Brock Lesnar to replace the former world champion.Only a top name can replace The VisionaryThe former member of The Shield was undoubtedly the face of Monday Night RAW for the past several months. He was scaling new heights as a massive heel alongside Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman.Rollins' victory over Cody Rhodes was living proof that the Stamford-based promotion had some major plans lined up for him. However, The Visionary's injury seemingly forced the company to alter its plans at the last minute, which shook the entire landscape of RAW's men's division.The sports entertainment juggernaut needs an icon who can replace Rollins. Brock Lesnar could be the perfect fit, given his star power and his relationship with Paul Heyman. Lesnar is a massive draw and a polarizing figure in the WWE Universe. He could easily become the top villain on the red brand alongside some up-and-coming names.Paul Heyman could introduce the seven-time WWE Champion as The Vision's new leaderThe Oracle is known for having the best game plans. His next major step could include introducing Brock Lesnar as The Vision's leader. Since the Brons kicked Rollins out, they have taken charge and are seemingly not open to taking advice from Heyman.To regain control of the faction, Paul could introduce Lesnar as the new leader of The Vision. Reed and Breakker might have no option but to accept The Beast Incarnate as the group's new leader because of the latter's impressive physical stature and dangerous in-ring style.The legend could bring the world title back to the heel crewIt is officially confirmed that the World Heavyweight Title won't come back to the heel faction anytime soon, as CM Punk and Jey Uso will collide in a match for the vacant championship. The bout will go down at Saturday Night's Main Event on November 1, 2025.Regardless of who wins at WWE SNME, Paul Heyman, alongside Lesnar, could go after the gold. The Beast has won many world titles in his career and could once again represent RAW as its top titleholder, feuding with prominent babyfaces like CM Punk and LA Knight.That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and it will be interesting to see what plans the Stamford-based promotions have in store in the coming weeks.