Seth Rollins to miss WrestleMania 41 after CM Punk reveals Paul Heyman favor? Exploring major Roman Reigns implications after WWE SmackDown bombshell

The feud between Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk took a shocking turn on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. The Best in the World redeemed the favor Paul Heyman owed him, revealing that The Wiseman will be in his corner at WrestleMania 41. Despite Reigns asking Heyman to turn Punk down, the WWE Hall of Famer accepted his friend's demand.

The segment ended with The Second City Saint putting down Reigns with a GTS, and Seth Rollins refusing to engage in a physical brawl with Punk. The Visionary leaving the ring without raising a finger might lead to another startling change in the WrestleMania match.

The Visionary can have the epiphany that the Night One main event match is more about the Reigns-Punk story, with Paul Heyman caught between them. Although he wants to beat Punk black and blue in the ring, he won't be able to accomplish that given the OTC will bring his A-game to take down The Second City Saint. Hence, Seth Rollins can pull out of the Triple Threat contest.

The match was possibly booked to headline Night One because it was a Triple Threat contest. If Rollins pulls out of the match, WWE might give the coveted spot to a different bout. As a result, Seth Rollins could spoil CM Punk's dream of main eventing WrestleMania without even being part of the equation. Meanwhile, Reigns would not be able to headline 'Mania for the first time since 2020.

WWE veteran made an interesting claim about Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk at WrestleMania 41

Fans are having a hard time predicting the winner of the Triple Threat match at 'Mania. All three stalwarts are capable of securing the victory. With the rising tensions between Reigns and Punk, it has become even more challenging to speculate who will emerge victorious in Las Vegas.

Former WWE Superstar Tommy Dreamer made an interesting claim about the contest on Busted Open. He believed that it was not the former world champions who would dictate how the match ends, but Hall of Famer Paul Heyman.

"I think Paul Heyman is going to decide the finish if this is the match. […] This whole thing with Punk and Paul, at the end of the day, Punk is more of a full-timer than Roman. I don’t know if Paul would go to his friend as opposed to his money train, because also the money train may be, in Paul’s mind, not producing as much money. That’s always Paul’s bottom line. I’m talking [strictly about] the character."

Chances are The Wiseman will betray CM Punk, and start a new chapter of his career. But what will happen to his relationship with Reigns? Fans must stay tuned to find out.

