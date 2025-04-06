New footage from WWE SmackDown shows Seth Rollins cheekily slap Paul Heyman

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins was enjoying himself on SmackDown this Friday. A recent video shared by the Stamford-based company highlighted The Visionary having fun at the expense of Paul Heyman.

The former World Heavyweight Champion entered the squared circle to interrupt Roman Reigns and his Wisemen, who were waiting for CM Punk to show up and reveal the favor Heyman owed The Second City Saint. Rollins received a warm reception from the Chicago crowd singing along with his entrance music.

WWE recently posted a short clip from the segment. An enthusiastic Seth Rollins cheekily slapped Paul Heyman from behind after making his blockbuster entrance, much to the chagrin of The Wiseman.

"@wwerollins [Seth Rollins] is a menace😂," stated the caption.

You can check out the Instagram post below for a clip of the incident:

Rollins noted that he had come out to witness CM Punk reveal the favor in person. The Second City Saint's favor was asking Paul Heyman to be in his corner for his WrestleMania 41 Triple Threat Match against the former members of The Shield.

The Wiseman told Roman Reigns he could not say no to The Best in the World.

Former WWE Superstar makes an interesting claim for the Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins WrestleMania match

Former WWE Superstar Tommy Dreamer made an intriguing prediction for the Triple Threat Match slated for The Showcase of the Immortals later this month.

During a recent edition of the Busted Open Radio, the veteran predicted Paul Heyman would play a key role in the finish to the highly anticipated WrestleMania bout. The 54-year-old noted that he believes The Wiseman will betray his Tribal Chief and align himself with CM Punk instead.

"I think Paul Heyman is going to decide the finish if this is the match. […] This whole thing with Punk and Paul, at the end of the day, Punk is more of a full-timer than Roman. I don’t know if Paul would go to his friend as opposed to his money train, because also the money train may be, in Paul’s mind, not producing as much money. That’s always Paul’s bottom line. I’m talking [strictly about] the character," Dreamer said.

You can listen to the full podcast below:

Seth Rollins had previously opened up about his animosity towards CM Punk. It will be interesting to see if Roman Reigns temporarily reunites with The Visionary to take out the former AEW star after what went down on SmackDown this past Friday.

