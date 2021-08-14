Seth Rollins must defeat Edge at SummerSlam: Here's Why

It all started after the Money in the Bank 2021 pay-per-view. Seth Rollins wanted to be the next challenger for the Universal Title. However, Edge returned at the same show and challenged Roman Reigns instead. WWE official Adam Pearce decided to let Edge get the opportunity. Seth Rollins was not happy with the decision, leading to some heat between him and Edge.

Things got even more personal when Seth Rollins interfered in Edge's match and prevented him from winning the match. Since then, these two superstars have been cutting amazing promos and building an amazing storyline.

Rollins and Edge both have comparable wrestling styles, and both have been top stars at their peak. This is a dream match fans have been wanting since Royal Rumble 2020 when Edge made his WWE return. Thankfully, both stars will collide at SummerSlam 2021.

Why must Seth Rollins defeat Edge at SummerSlam?

Ever since his debut in NXT, Seth Rollins has always been a main-eventer. He has created history multiple times in his illustrious career. However, things haven't been very good for The Architect lately. He hasn't won a world title since 2019 and his recent rivalries haven't received main event status. Some fans appear to have lost interest in Seth Rollins and a big win could rebuild his image.

On the other hand, Edge doesn't have much to lose in this match. Even if he is defeated, it won't harm his legitimacy. He is already a WWE Hall of Famer and a multi-time world champion. He could easily vanish after SummerSlam and return around WrestleMania 38 without much harm being done to his character. Fans will surely offer support to Edge even if he loses this match.

Edge recently referred to Seth Rollins as "Edge-lite", acknowledging how similar their careers are. If Seth Rollins cleanly defeats Edge, it could create a classic 'passing of the torch' scene. Edge putting over Seth Rollins will be a sight to remember.

Seth could regain fans' support once he defeats Edge, so his storyline with Reigns will feel more legitimate. Face Rollins vs. Heel Reigns has never happened before. It will be exciting to see these long-time rivals facing each other once again.

Will Seth Rollins regret his previous actions at SummerSlam, or will he defeat Edge and prove his supremacy? The truth will unfold on August 21st at the biggest party of the summer.

