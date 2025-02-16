Seth Rollins’ new Shield to arrive on RAW, another Judgment Day betrayal? - 4 Finishes for last Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

Seth Rollins and Finn Balor have had some of the most entertaining matches in the past. Both men share a lot of history with each other and are once again set to cross paths on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Both Rollins and Balor are set to face each other on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW, with the winner set to qualify for the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber match. Both men engaged in a war of words last week on the red brand, with the excitement for their match fueling up. However, it isn't necessary that their match will have a clean ending.

On that note, let's check out a few ways in which their match could end on the red brand:

Ad

Trending

#4. New Shield from NXT helps Seth Rollins win

Ad

NXT Vengeance Day has left the world talking, and the debut of "the new Shield" is making headlines around the world. With the stars of the faction identified to be Dion Lennox, Cutler James, Saquon Shugars, and Osiris Griffin, the group has garnered the attention of millions around the world.

The fans are dubbing the group as 'the new Shield.' This faction could make an appearance on the red brand and help Seth Rollins qualify for the Elimination Chamber. The Visionary could later be announced as the leader of the faction, which would open numerous opportunities for the stars.

Ad

#3. Seth Rollins beats Finn Balor clean

Considering the run both men have been on over the past few months, Seth Rollins winning the match seems quite possible. Both men have had a series of fantastic in-ring matches in the past, and a similar banger could be expected to take place this week on the red brand as well.

While there might be multiple other endings, Seth Rollins beating Finn Balor could be the easiest way for the company to shape the Elimination Chamber match.

Ad

#2. Seth Rollins turns heel midway through the match and sneaks out a victory

The Visionary's heel turn seems imminent heading into WrestleMania 41. Rollins teased a heel turn after being eliminated from the Men's Royal Rumble match when he stomped Roman Reigns twice ringside and brawled with CM Punk as well.

This might happen during his match with Balor as well when The Visionary uses unfair means to win the battle. Following the bout, Rollins could further attack Balor, taking him out of action before the latter returns as a face.

Ad

#1. Dominik Mysterio accidentally costs Finn Balor

Ad

There have been some visible issues within The Judgment Day lately, which could end up being a massive swerve on The Road to WrestleMania. With the backstage arguments between Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor making headlines around the world, WWE could use this as an opportunity to further feature cracks within the faction.

Mysterio could accidentally end up costing Balor his opportunity to make it to the Elimination Chamber, which could in turn end up setting a feud between both men ahead of WrestleMania. Time will tell what WWE has in store for the qualifying match on RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback