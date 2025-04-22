Seth Rollins' new Shield? Popular NXT Champion shows out - 4 things WWE got right on the RAW after WrestleMania 41

The episodes of RAW after WrestleMania have traditionally ended some feuds while also starting new ones to kick off the year's second half.

Depending on outcomes from The Showcase of the Immortals, some stars battle their 'Mania opponents again while others move on to new challenges.

WrestleMania 41 saw many titles change hands, including both the Undisputed WWE and World Heavyweight titles. Dominik Mysterio won the Intercontinental Championship while Jacob Fatu captured the US title.

New champs weren't the only big talking points coming off the heels of the big PLE. WWE got the next four things right on RAW immediately after WrestleMania 41.

#4. Sami Zayn and Rusev make shocking returns

One big thing that WWE got right on the RAW after WrestleMania 41 was the returns of a few stars. Sami Zayn returned to congratulate his friend Jey Uso on winning the World Heavyweight Championship.

He subtly teased a heel turn at one moment, but eventually celebrated to the backstage area with the Usos. On the other hand, Rusev returned to WWE by attacking Alpha Academy.

There were rumblings that he was returning to where he started his career after a disappointing tenure in AEW. Having returns is one of the staples of an exciting RAW after WrestleMania, and this year’s show followed suit.

#3. Resuming the tension between AJ Styles and Karrion Kross

One slightly disappointing part of WrestleMania 41 was that Las Vegas native Karrion Kross wasn't booked in a match. He briefly appeared ringside during AJ Styles' match with Logan Paul, tempting him to use brass knuckles.

The Phenomenal One ultimately rejected his offer but fell to The Maverick. After Jackie Redmond interviewed Styles backstage, Kross angrily confronted the veteran for losing to a non-industry star.

Styles refused to apologize for staying true to himself because he hated who he was last year. Kross said he might have to take care of it himself, alluding to a potential feud with Logan Paul.

Any way they can consistently get Kross on RAW will be good for business due to his uncanny ability to cut promos.

#2. Featuring prominent NXT talent on RAW after WrestleMania 41

Few stars have risen in popularity as quickly in 2025 as NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer. She may have competed in the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble, but her stock has soared even higher in the months since that match.

She won the Women’s North American and the NXT Women’s Championships, quickly becoming one of the top performers in WWE's women’s division.

La Primera is one of the most popular performers, as evidenced by the fans' reaction when confronting Iyo Sky on RAW. This could have been done to get her in front of more main roster fans while NXT women’s Champion.

Another is that she may be called up quicker than most other stars. Showcasing the NXT Women’s Champion was a smart move. Utilizing Roxanne Perez and Giulia also means one or both could soon move to the main roster.

#1. A new alliance to rule over RAW

Just like it was the talking point after Night One of WrestleMania 41, the Paul Heyman/Seth Rollins alliance capped off the RAW after WrestleMania with another shocking moment.

After The Visionary neutralized CM Punk, Roman Reigns stormed out looking for revenge. The shocking moment was when Bron Breakker emerged to spear both men and align himself with Heyman and Rollins.

Breaker had encounters with Heyman when he was the NXT Champion. Pairing him with the veteran Architect and The Wiseman is a smart move that creates a powerful new faction that could rule Monday nights sooner rather than later.

