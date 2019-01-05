Seth Rollins News: Former Intercontinental Champion reveals his future plans

Seth Rollins

What's the story?

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion, Seth Rollins might be coming off a huge title loss but 'The Architect' isn't wasting much time in inserting himself right back into World Championship contention, as he has confirmed that he will be joining the likes of Finn Balor and Drew McIntyre in this year's annual 30-man Royal Rumble match.

In case you didn't know...

Seth Rollins lost his Intercontinental Championship to Dean Ambrose last month at the TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs pay-per-view and since then has been looking forward to cashing in his rematch clause.

Ambrose, meanwhile, is coming off a successful title defense over Apollo Crews from last week's Monday Night Raw and surely hasn't forgotten about Seth Rollins just yet and will be shifting his focus towards his former Shield-brother this week on Raw once again.

The heart of the matter

At last night's WWE Live Event in Columbus, Georgia, former WWE Champion, Seth Rollins confirmed that he will be entering the 30-man Royal Rumble match, which takes place later this month at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

Rollins' announcement was made shortly after his match at last night's WWE House Show and his good friend and former rival, Finn Balor also announced his entry into The Rumble last night as well.

Seth Rollins now joins the likes of Balor, McIntyre, R-Truth, who confirmed his place after winning the Mixed Match Challenge, and also the three members of The New Day, who officially confirmed their place in The Rumble very recently as well.

What's next?

With Seth Rollins now throwing his name into this year's Royal Rumble match, 'The Architect' has a very strong chance of becoming the next #1 contender for the WWE Universal Championship and could possibly main event WrestleMania 35 in the absence of his Sheild brethren Roman Reigns.

The WWE Universe has been wanting to see Rollins dethrone Brock Lesnar from the top and with a win on 27th January, Rollins could book his dream ticket to the main event of 'Mania 35.

