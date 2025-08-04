Seth Rollins to offer former World Champion a spot in his group after SummerSlam? Chances explored

Seth Rollins shocked the WWE Universe with his massive return on Night One of SummerSlam. The Visionary made his comeback after the main event of the night and cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to close the show as the new World Heavyweight Champion.

The main event of Night One of SummerSlam saw CM Punk secure a pinfall victory over Gunther to win his first World Title since his return to WWE. Unfortunately for Punk, his reign as the champion was brief, as Rollins cashed in his MITB contract and became the new World Heavyweight Champion. The Visionary once more ascended to the top of the mountain, just as he did ten years ago when he pulled off the "Heist of the Century."

Having won the World Heavyweight Title, in a massive twist, Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman might offer Gunther the opportunity to join their faction alongside Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The Ring General lost the gold to The Second City Saint at the summer spectacle, and could be a potential threat to Rollins' reign in the near future.

To prevent this from happening, The Visionary and The Oracle might offer the former World Heavyweight Champion a spot in their group instead, to keep his eyes away from the title for the time being. This would also be a masterstroke should they pull it off.

However, it must be noted that while this angle might sound promising, it is speculative at this point, and nothing in this regard has been confirmed.

Roman Reigns to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Title at Clash in Paris?

Having successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to win the World Heavyweight Championship, Seth Rollins might have to defend the title at WWE Clash in Paris on August 31.

In a massive possibility, Roman Reigns might challenge The Architect for the World Heavyweight Championship at the upcoming premium live event in France. The OTC and The Visionary have shared a rich rivalry in the Stamford-based promotion since the breakup of The Shield, a once formidable faction consisting of Reigns, Rollins, and Dean Ambrose.

After being brutally assaulted by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker on RAW after Wrestlemania 41, Reigns might seek retribution on Rollins, and could challenge the latter for his World Title at Clash in Paris.

That said, this angle is also speculative at this point, and nothing has been confirmed yet. It remains to be seen what surprises the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the WWE Universe.

