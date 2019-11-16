Seth Rollins offers to face former NXT Champion in high-stakes RAW match with Survivor Series implications

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST News 16 Nov 2019, 03:43 IST SHARE

Seth Rollins is due to captain RAW at Survivor Series

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton and Ricochet will represent Team RAW in the 5-on-5-on-5 elimination match against SmackDown and NXT at Survivor Series.

Writing on Twitter, Zelina Vega – Andrade’s business manager – described the Mexican as “the best in-ring performer of his generation” and questioned why he had not been chosen to lead the Red brand ahead of the battle of brand supremacy.

I can’t wait to see Team #RAW prevail at #SurvivorSeries but why isn’t @AndradeCienWWE leading the team? Andrade is the BEST in-ring performer of this generation. Shouldn’t HE be at the forefront of this team? Thoughts, @WWERollins? — Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) November 15, 2019

Moments after Team RAW captain Rollins defeated McIntyre at a WWE live event in Regensburg, Germany, “The Beastslayer” responded to Vega’s tweet by offering to put his captaincy on the line against Andrade in a match on next week’s episode of RAW.

“Zelina, Andrade, you wanna know why I’m leading Team RAW in the battle at Survivor Series? This is why. Right here, because love me or hate me, I deliver in the main event every night. But you know what, Andrade? I like your style, I like your fight, so let’s do this: you and me, one-on-one, this Monday at RAW. You beat me, you take my spot. Your move, amigo.”

Who will Team RAW face at Survivor Series?

Seth Rollins/Andrade, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton and Ricochet will represent RAW, while Roman Reigns, Mustafa Ali, Braun Strowman, King Corbin and Shorty G will be part of Team SmackDown.

The NXT participants in the match have not yet been confirmed.

Now you can rate RAW, SmackDown and NXT matches on Sportskeeda!