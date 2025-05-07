Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman to introduce the fourth man of their group at Backlash 2025? Potential explored

The trio of Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman has made their presence felt on Monday Night RAW since WrestleMania 41. They are not on the Backlash 2025 card, but there's a chance they may appear, given the importance of their place in the company.

What if Rollins and Heyman introduce another member, the fourth man of their still unnamed stable? One potential option is none other than The Maverick Logan Paul, who made his presence felt after this week's RAW went off the air.

The former US Champion appeared out of nowhere at the ringside to clock Jey Uso in the mouth. The social media sensation ran away after CM Punk and Sami Zayn tended to the fallen World Heavyweight Champion.

Logan Paul's personality clashes with The Visionary, but The Wiseman may convince the YouTuber to join forces with them. In this way, it could lead to a six-man tag team match at Backlash or in the future, with Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Logan Paul going up against CM Punk, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso.

That could further lead to Roman Reigns making his return, creating more layers to the story.

Seth Rollins established Jey Uso as world champion

Many fans were shocked that Jey Uso put his title on the line against Seth Rollins on RAW. The pressure was immense on the World Heavyweight Champion as it was his first title defense, and it was against The Visionary, one of the best wrestlers in the world.

It was a sink-or-swim scenario for "Main Event" Jey, who has faced a lot of criticism since he won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble. The 39-year-old put on a show against Rollins, who might have helped establish The YEET Master as world champion. He held his own against Seth despite interference from Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman.

Irrespective of how the match ended, Rollins proved that he could have a good match against anyone. Jey likely gained confidence from this match, possibly heading into a title defense against Logan Paul soon.

