Seth Rollins’ Plan B to be officially revealed as popular WWE Superstar on RAW? Chances explored

WWE Monday Night RAW will stream later tonight on Netflix, and there is a big hook heading into the show. During last week's show, Seth Rollins left early, and it was later revealed that he was working on a Plan B.

Paul Heyman, who revealed the news, didn't specify what that Plan B was. Heyman was on the phone later in the evening, but nobody knew who he was talking to or what he was plotting. In what could be an absolutely shocking moment, WWE RAW could feature the reveal that Plan B is LA Knight joining Seth's side.

This would obviously be a stunning turn of events, as The Visionary and The Megastar have had issues for a month or so now. In fact, LA Knight has had issues with Seth's entire stable. However, it is also important to remember that Bronson Reed and Seth were once rivals, too.

Just as Seth Rollins and Bronson were able to make amends in WWE, so might Knight and Rollins. If LA is revealed as the newest member of The Visionary's stable, it would change the landscape of the red brand and World Wrestling Entertainment forever, and it might just happen on this week's RAW.

Of course, this would shift plans for the weekend. Seth and Knight are set to go one-on-one at Saturday Night's Main Event. Instead, the pair could team up to fight CM Punk and Penta in what would be a fascinating match to watch. As of now, this is only a speculation.

LA Knight could believe that his only shot at winning a world title in WWE is under Seth's leadership

Of course, the reason why LA Knight joins Seth Rollins may be less pure than the two simply making amends. Knight may realize that The Visionary, Paul Heyman, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker are his only true chance at winning a world title.

Despite moving the best he has ever and looking incredible physically, it is important to note that LA Knight is not a young man. In fact, he is older than Seth, Bronson, and Bron.

With that in mind, Knight's time to win a world title is much more limited than Bronson and Bron. Both guys will likely become world champions within a few years, but if it takes Reed five or Breakker ten, that'd be fine given their respective ages. The Megastar can't wait that long.

As a result, the big potential reveal on RAW could be because Knight knows Rollins and Heyman can lead him to a WWE world title. He might not like either man, but with the clock ticking, desperate men are known to do desperate things.

