Seth Rollins to play major role in Goldberg vs. Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event XL? Exploring potential World Heavyweight Title scenario

Money in the Bank winner, Seth Rollins, is not scheduled to be featured in Night of Champions or Saturday Night’s Main Event. Despite cutting regular promos on RAW and SmackDown, Rollins has no current feud apart from eyeing the current WWE World Titles.

However, this may be WWE's plan heading towards Saturday Night’s Main Event. And it is possible they have been trying to recreate WrestleMania 31 and Rollins' 'heist of the century' moment.

At Saturday Night’s Main Event, Da Man will face The Ring General for the World Heavyweight Title. He had been waiting since Bad Blood 2024 for this match. WWE is advertising this as his retirement bout, and fans have been wondering how Goldberg can win his last match and the title if he won’t compete anymore in the company. The simple answer lies with The Visionary.

At the end of the match, Goldberg could beat Gunther and win the title. This would be a major cause for celebration in his hometown. However, much like WrestleMania 31, Seth Rollins should come out and cash in his MITB contract. The match with The Ring General will undoubtedly take the steam out of the veteran, making him easy bait for The Architect.

Once cashed in, a single Curb Stomp should lay out the new champ, giving The Visionary the pinfall win. This could lead to a match with Gunther for the title at SummerSlam.

However, it must be noted that the above angle is just speculation, and only time will tell what plans WWE has in store for Rollins and his eventual MITB cash-in.

Fans are unhappy with Seth Rollins at the moment

Heading into WrestleMania 41, fans were excited for Seth Rollins facing Roman Reigns and CM Punk. However, fan sentiment has changed following his win and the formation of his new stable.

Many have complained that he has become repetitive, and his winning the Money in the Bank briefcase was a bad booking decision.

Fans want to see The Architect in a feud with substance. Watching him bark orders to Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed could have lost its charm. While the trio has been on top of the division, their work has not had any noteworthy impact yet.

Both Reed and Breakker are bona fide stars on their own, and working with Seth Rollins will boost their status, but they should have been going for titles on their own. Working as bodyguards for someone waiting for the right moment to strike brings down their momentum in turn.

