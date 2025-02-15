Seth Rollins to re-form the Shield with ex-rival; Set up WrestleMania feud? - 4 Directions for Drew McIntyre at WWE Elimination Chamber 

Given his tremendous heel run so far, WWE fans expect Drew McIntyre to have a strong showing in the Men's Elimination Chamber this year. He has many ways to make an impact in the star-studded match.

As announced, the winner of the upcoming Chamber bout will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. The Scottish Warrior will have to triumph against stars such as John Cena and CM Punk to punch his ticket to the main event of The Show of Shows.

Whether McIntyre wins or not, there's no doubt he will give all five of his opponents a run for their money. That said, here are four things that fans can expect from The Chosen One once he's locked inside the Elimination Chamber:

#4. He could form a temporary alliance with Seth Rollins

Multi-man matches in WWE are proof of how sometimes, a wrestler chooses to side with the enemy of their enemy. For Drew McIntyre, the enemy of his enemy happens to be Seth Rollins, who could qualify for the Chamber this Monday.

Heading into this year's WWE Royal Rumble, the winner of the namesake match in 2020 was adamant about taking down Roman Reigns. While he couldn't neutralize The Only Tribal Chief, Seth Rollins did a tremendous job of making sure his former Shield stablemate went to sleep that night with a... headache.

Now, McIntyre and The Visionary aren't the best of pals. However, Rollins' attack on Reigns and his beef with CM Punk might convince the Scottish star that an alliance with the former World Heavyweight Champion has potential. Thus, they could choose to be each other's 'Shield' inside the Chamber even if it's for a couple of minutes.

#3. He could Claymore someone through a Chamber glass

Over the last two decades, the 'bulletproof' glass of the Elimination Chamber pods has witnessed its fair share of action.

From Goldberg spearing Chris Jericho through the glass to Sheamus doing the same to Randy Orton but using a Brogue Kick, such moments always go viral. So, one can expect a similar moment to occur during this year's six-man clash, too. If that turns out to be the case, Drew McIntyre would be the perfect candidate to send someone crashing into a pod.

He could get the loudest pop of the night by hitting Logan Paul with a Claymore through the glass. Or, he could set up a future dream match by creating the aforementioned viral moment with John Cena as his victim.

#2. He could have the victory slip through his fingers due to focusing too much on CM Punk

Last year, there were multiple instances of McIntyre incurring massive defeats due to focusing too much on CM Punk. The way he lost the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE WrestleMania XL is a prime example of that.

While the archrivals capped off their grudge feud in a gnarly Hell in a Cell Match last October, they're far from being on good terms. Thus, the fact that they both will be in the same Chamber match could end up reviving their heated rivalry.

While trying to get even with The Second City Saint, the two-time WWE Champion might end up making the same mistake he used to make last year. While dedicating his undivided attention to inflicting pain on Punk, McIntyre could get caught off-guard and get eliminated by another participant.

#1. He could get eliminated by Damian Priest to set up a WrestleMania match despite WWE fans' concerns

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes' captivating arc during the Road to WWE WrestleMania XL is proof that the new regime isn't afraid of pivoting from original plans if the fans demand it.

However, fans must realize that some plans don't come with the aforementioned flexibility. The rumored WrestleMania 41 match between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest might be one of those plans. Despite the WWE Universe manifesting a match against LA Knight, Roman Reigns, or Cody Rhodes for The Scottish Warrior, it could be that WWE is adamant about making its original idea work.

Therefore, Damian Priest might be the star to crush McIntyre's WrestleMania dream yet again by pinning him in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. If that happens, it would be a no-brainer for them to clash on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

