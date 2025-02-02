Seth Rollins to re-form The Shield with 2 big names, new Undisputed WWE champ? 3 Twists that could happen after Royal Rumble 2025

WWE Royal Rumble was a blockbuster event, which received rave reviews from fans and critics alike. The event saw Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair win the Men's and Women's Rumble respectively.

With the premium live event in the history books, it will be of interest to see how things unfold in the coming days. The company could be planning some big things post-Royal Rumble, which could spice things up on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

The following piece will explore three potential twists that could happen after Royal Rumble:

#3. Cody Rhodes could be forced to relinquish the Undisputed WWE Title after Royal Rumble

Expand Tweet

Trending

Cody Rhodes successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Title against Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble. However, The American Nightmare suffered multiple injuries during the match.

While the extent of his injury is still unknown, Rhdoes could be forced to relinquish his title due to said injuries. If that is indeed the case, the company could crown a new Undisputed WWE Champion at the Elimination Chamber 2025 Premium Live Event.

The creative team could book the men's Elimination Chamber match for the vacated Undisputed WWE Title.

#2. The Street Profits could win the WWE Tag Team Championship

#DIY prevailed over Motor City Machine Guns in a two out of three falls match to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship due to interference from The Street Profits. However, following the match, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford attacked #DIY.

Given how things unfolded, a potential feud between Profits and MCMG could be on the cards shortly. The company could even involve #DIY to make it a three-way feud. Come what may, The Street Profits could finally get a well-deserved title reign shortly.

#1. Seth Rollins could re-form The Shield

Seth Rollins snapped after his elimination from Royal Rumble. The Visionary laid waste to CM Punk and Roman Reigns, much to the shock of fans. With that, the creative team has arguably laid down the breadcrumbs for Rollins' heel turn.

Expand Tweet

The Architect could embrace the dark side and form a new faction with Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn. McIntyre already has issues with both Roman Reigns and CM Punk. The Scottish Psychopath tried joining forces with Rollins, a few weeks ago. While Rollins refused his offer back then, things may turn out differently this time around.

Meanwhile, Sami Zayn saw his friend Kevin Owens get brutalized by Cody Rhodes at Royal Rumble. Following that, he was eliminated by Jey Uso from the Rumble, which shocked many. This betrayal may not sit down well with Sami, who may finally break and turn heel to join forces with Drew and Seth.

The heel trio could target CM Punk and Roman Reigns. While a potential Shiled reunion may never happen, given the equation between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, plus Dean Ambrose's unavailability, The Visionary could name his potential faction as The Shield 2.0 to get under the OTC's skin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback