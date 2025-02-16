Seth Rollins to re-form The Shield with 2 stars, 2 new Bloodline members? 4 Twists that could happen in WWE before Elimination Chamber 2025

WWE has been gearing up for Elimination Chamber 2025. The match card, which will be centered around the two Chamber encounters, has started taking shape. Several big names have already qualified for both Men's and Women's Elimination Chamber.

However, the event is still two weeks away and a lot could change between now and then. Fans could witness a few massive twists in the coming days, which could set the tone for the Elimination Chamber.

The following article will explore four such potential twists that could happen before the upcoming premium live event:

#4. Jacob Fatu could turn on Solo Sikoa

All is not well between The New Bloodline members, Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. This was evident during their recent interaction on SmackDown. The Samoan Werewolf didn't seem too pleased with The Street Champion and walked away silently.

The recent differences between the two stablemates could lead to Fatu losing trust in Sikoa and turning on him. The Samoan Werewolf, along with Tama Tonga, could launch a brutal attack on The Street Champion, kicking him out of The New Bloodline.

This potential angle could lead to Solo Sikoa forming a new stable to fight Fatu's faction.

#3. Solo Sikoa could bring in two new Bloodline members

If Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga do end up kicking Solo Sikoa out of The New Bloodline, it could lead to the face turn of The Street Champion. Solo could then form his own version of The Bloodline to fight Fatu and Tonga.

Solo could bring in Lance Anoa'i and Hikuleo, both of whom have been rumored to debut in the company shortly. While Lance is the son of wrestling veteran Samu, Hikuleo is the half-brother of Tama Tonga.

The duo, under the leadership of Solo, could feud with Jacob Fatu's Bloodline upon their debut.

#2. Roman Reigns could cost Seth Rollins a potential Elimination Chamber spot

Seth Rollins will clash with Finn Balor in a qualifying match for the Elimination Chamber. However, The Visionary may succumb to a loss due to Roman Reigns' interference in the bout.

The OTC has been on a hiatus ever since he was brutalized by The Architect at Royal Rumble. However, Roman Reigns could make a surprise appearance during Seth Rollins' match to exact revenge on him by costing him a potential win.

#1. Seth Rollins could re-form The Shield

Seth Rollins potentially losing a spot in the Elimination Chamber could result in him snapping, leading to his heel turn. The Visionary could then go on to form a new version of The Shield with Roman Reigns' common enemies, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens.

Both The Scottish Psychopath and The Prizefighter despise the OTC and his OG Bloodline. While Drew McIntyre was recently laid out by Jimmy Uso, Kevin Owens seems to be headed towards a match against Sami Zayn. Hence, a potential partnership between Rollins, Drew, and Owens makes sense.

Seth Rollins, who was The Architect of The Shield, which featured Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley), could form a new version of the infamous faction to feud with Roman Reigns and his OG Bloodline. Rollins naming his potential faction as The Shield 2.0 could be his way of getting under Roman's skin.

