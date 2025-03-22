Seth Rollins to re-form The Shield against Roman Reigns and CM Punk with top WWE star? Exploring the possibility

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw a blockbuster segment featuring Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk. All three superstars confronted each other and expressed their reasons for disliking one another. Punk was the last to enter the ring and kick off the brawl as he attacked Reigns from behind.

All three superstars wreaked havoc as they were out to hurt the others. Fans saw the momentum shifting between each megastar and they each had their moments of pointing at the WrestleMania 41 sign on top of the arena. Following the segment, the global wrestling juggernaut officially announced the Triple Threat Match featuring Reigns, Rollins, and Punk, which had been rumored for months.

Additionally, some eagle-eyed fans caught a subtle hint dropped by WWE that might lead to Seth Rollins re-forming The Shield with former World Champion Drew McIntyre at The Show of Shows this year. Rollins was initially shown in the parking lot, where he was seen interacting with McIntyre on the latest edition of the blue brand.

Both former World Heavyweight Champions were seen smiling when talking, and McIntyre had an evil smile while Rollins was leaving. In a shocking twist, the two superstars could join forces at WrestleMania 41, to re-form The Shield and assist each other during their respective matches at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Seth Rollins could help Drew McIntyre against Damian Priest. While McIntyre could assist The Architect against CM Punk and Roman Reigns. The Scottish Warrior shares mutual hatred for Reigns and Punk, which might be a reason for him to ally with The Visionary.

It must be noted that while it is likely for the above angle to come to fruition, it is speculative at this point.

When Seth Rollins broke character to praise WWE rival

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns have been feuding for years and their storyline seems nowhere near a conclusion. Last year, Rollins played a vital role in ending the OTC’s historic Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign against Cody Rhodes.

This year, the two superstars will clash in a triple-threat bout at The Showcase of the Immortals to add yet another chapter to their long-standing saga. Last year, before WrestleMania 40 in an interview with Cam Heyward of ESPN, The Visionary broke character and heaped praise on his former Shield mate, Roman Reigns. He noted that the OTC was the “best to ever do it” and referred to him as his brother.

With WWE WrestleMania 41 looming, it will be interesting to see how the triple-threat saga between Rollins, Reigns, and Punk unfolds in the weeks ahead.

