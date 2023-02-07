Seth Rollins once reacted to Becky Lynch hanging out with his longtime WWE rival

Seth Rollins once had an interesting reaction to a picture of Becky Lynch hanging out with The New Day's Big E.

In late 2021, The Powerhouse of Positivity was on cloud nine as he finally became the WWE Champion. Back then, Rollins was hell-bent on winning the coveted belt that he held.

Shortly after becoming WWE Champion, E was spotted at a Warriors vs. Nets game with none other than Becky Lynch. The picture quickly went viral on Wrestling Twitter, and Seth Rollins finally noticed the same.

He put up a GIF in response to the picture, hinting that Lynch hanging out with E was part of his plan to eventually win the title from him.

Unfortunately, Seth Rollins failed to win the big one

Over the next few weeks, Rollins got a bunch of shots at Big E's WWE Championship. Unfortunately, he couldn't get the title off him in any of the matches.

At WWE Day 1, Brock Lesnar won a Fatal Five-Way match to win Big E's WWE Championship. Rollins was also involved in the bout, but The Beast Incarnate was too much for him and others.

Rollins and Big E have been arch-rivals for a long time now. Their very first WWE match took place on the April 26, 2012, edition of Florida Championship Wrestling.

Since then, the two stars have wrestled on dozens of occasions, with both picking up multiple wins over each other.

Big E has been out of action since March 2022 because of a neck injury. There hasn't been a concrete update yet in regard to his possible return to WWE TV.

As for Rollins, the former Universal Champion was eliminated by Logan Paul at Royal Rumble 2023. It looks like The Visionary will take on Paul in a blockbuster singles contest at The Show of Shows this year.

Do you remember Seth Rollins' epic reaction to Big E and Becky Lynch hanging out? Sound off in the comments below.

