Seth Rollins recalls his best match against Shinsuke Nakamura

Seth Rollins shared his honest opinion on a recent match.

He believes that he has delivered better matches against Shinsuke Nakamura.

The Monday Night Messiah gave his verdict on his best match against Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has had quite a few good matches that deserve every bit of appreciation received from fans. Recently, the Monday Night Messiah revisited one of his best matches while in conversation with the official Fox Sports Twitter account dedicated to WWE.

WWE on Fox posted a clip from a match between Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura when the two Superstars locked horns at the 2018 Survivor Series. The match had a great flow, and the crowd helped in elevating it to the next level with their collective response to the in-ring action. The tweet also asked if WWE can book a rematch between the two Superstars. It said:

Dear @WWE

Can we have a rematch between @WWERollins & @ShinsukeN one day? #SurvivorSeries

Seth Rollins was quick to notice this tweet. He immediately responded by saying that he fought against Nakamura in 2019 and that match was 20 to 30 times better than the one that's being discussed.

"We did one in Tokyo last year that I thought was about 20-30x better than this one."

We did one in Tokyo last year that I thought was about 20-30x better than this one. https://t.co/RKbiy6WxdX — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) July 1, 2020

Both Shinsuke Nakamura and Seth Rollins are extremely skilled inside the ring. They have delivered great matches in the past, and if they are booked in yet another encounter, they are bound to outperform once again.

Advertisement

Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura in WWE

Ever since Seth Rollins turned heel, he has adopted the role of the 'Monday Night Messiah' and is guiding his disciples to the top of the RAW roster. He is currently in a feud with Rey Mysterio, and this storyline has been running for more than a month.

Since Rey Mysterio is absent from the tapings, we have seen Rollins feud with Aleister Black, Humberto Carrillo, and more recently, Rey Mysterio's son, Dominick. To balance things out, Rollins has Buddy Murphy and Austin Theory in his corner.

The two groups have been feuding for weeks now. In the last episode of RAW, Rollins and Murphy pinned Black and Carrillo. The future of this rivalry remains unpredictable as there are several surprises that WWE can potentially pull off while booking it.

As for Shinsuke Nakamura, he has been performing alongside Cesaro and is at his natural best on SmackDown. Although he deserves to be booked in good feuds more frequently, it appears that WWE's creative team does not have anything compelling for the former Intercontinental Champion.