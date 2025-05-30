Seth Rollins to recruit 39-year-old star as the 4th member of his stable on WWE RAW? Looking at the chances

Seth Rollins is back on top of WWE as The Visionary is running things on Monday Night RAW. The former World Champion's alliance is dominating the red brand, especially after the inclusion of Bronson Reed at Saturday Night's Main Event.
Additionally, Rollins recently qualified for the Men's Money in the Bank 2025 ladder match by defeating Sami Zayn and Finn Balor in a triple-threat bout. Amid this, there is a possibility that the Architect might recruit Karrion Kross as the fourth member of his stable.
Over the past few weeks, the 39-year-old has been attracting a great number of fans with his segments and mic skills. Even during WWE RAW this week, his appearance in a backstage segment got a massive reaction from the crowd. The Herald of the Doomsday recently reacted to a fan pitch by teasing his inclusion in Seth Rollins' storyline.
Here, the fan pitched the idea of Kross interacting with the association of Paul Heyman & Seth Rollins on the Monday Night show. Kross's reply to the tweet has since been deleted, but the former NXT North American Champion affirmed the fan pitch and seemingly confirmed his interest in working with Rollins.
With this, it's clear that the 39-year-old star wants to get employed by the heel group. One potential way could be for Seth to introduce him as the newest member after the latest addition of Bronson Reed.
Additionally, as Kross is a heel in the company right now, this inclusion makes sense in Seth's faction.
WWE subtly hinted at Karrion Kross as the new member of Seth Rollins' faction on RAW?
Before Sami Zayn contested in the main event on the latest episode of WWE RAW, Karrion Kross confronted him backstage. The former NXT Champion provoked him by stating that he knew that he would never become World Champion with his current situation.
Meanwhile, eagle-eyed fans noticed that there is a similarity between Kross's and Rollins' hairstyles. This sparks the possibility that the promotion may have subtly hinted that the 39-year-old star will be included as a new member of Seth Rollins' heel group.
Though this is not a solid hint, WWE still prefers to sow seeds inch by inch under the Triple H regime. This is why this revelation of Kross and Rollins makes sense and can be considered a potential hint.