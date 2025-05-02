Seth Rollins to recruit injured star whom he hates as the 4th member of his WWE faction? Exploring the possibility 

As things stand, Seth Rollins and his new faction run WWE RAW. Having taken out the likes of Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Sami Zayn, it seems like no one will be able to stand in their way. However, could The Visionary make his faction more formidable by adding an injured star he hates as the fourth member?

The answer to this question could be yes, when considering the star in question is Bronson Reed. The 36-year-old had quite the rivalry with Seth Rollins last year, and even sidelined the 16-time WWE champion for a while. However, his ambition could be the very reason why he would be the perfect addition to the faction.

Prior to his injury at Survivor Series WarGames 2024, Bronson Reed was obsessed with one thing and one thing only: becoming a main event talent. He did everything he possibly could to get to that level, including decimating Seth Rollins.

Taking this into consideration, he and Rollins may choose to let bygones be bygones. After all, the stable could always use a little more muscle, and considering his lofty claims that it is the future of the industry, Rollins would do well by recruiting Reed and providing him with the platform to achieve his goal of being a main event talent.

Of course, at the end of the day, this is just speculation. There is no telling what the future holds for this new faction, let alone if they will be adding members anytime soon.

A WWE Hall of Famer is convinced that new members will join Seth Rollins' stable

As of this writing, the possibility of WWE adding new members to Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman's new faction is up in the air. Right now, the company seems to be riding high on the momentum of Rollins, Heyman, and Bron Breakker teaming up.

The current section of this storyline does not require them to add new members. However, a WWE Hall of Famer is convinced that the Triple H-led promotion will add more superstars at some point in time.

Although he didn't name anyone, Teddy Long claimed on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine that WWE will add members to this faction. He believes that when all is said and done, Paul Heyman will have a new stable to work with.

As has been mentioned plenty of times already, it's still too early to determine where this faction is going and if they will add more members. However, if they do, it will surely only make them that much more entertaining and formidable.

About the author Nithin Joseph Nithin is a Pro Wrestling writer who covers WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree and has 4 years of content writing experience working for the likes of The SportsRush and GiveMeSport. His association with SK goes way back as he wrote for the pro wrestling division earlier, too, and interned with the team while pursuing his undergraduate degree.



Nithin’s writing style is inspired by the storytelling abilities of Japanese mangakas Eiichiro Oda, Masashi Kishimoto, and English authors like George R.R. Martin and JRR Tolkien. He strives to keep his reports accurate and relevant by keeping up to date with the pro wrestling world and catering to reader preferences.



He is a huge fan of Seth Rollins’ workhorse mentality and Sami Zayn’s never-say-die spirit. He says that if he could go back to The Attitude Era, he would love to manage Kurt Angle and bring out his ‘Wrestling Machine’ character much earlier in his career.



In his free time, Nithin watches, reads, and makes videos about sports on his YouTube channel ‘The Daily Raid.’ He also enjoys gaming, watching anime, and reading manga. Know More